Shiba Inu Plunges Almost 40 Percent in Hours

News
Thu, 10/07/2021 - 20:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu's blistering rally has lost its steam, with the canine coin plunging by almost 40 percent
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is going through a rough patch after wowing everyone with its blistering rally earlier this week.  

The second-largest canine coin has plunged 39% in hours, with its strong momentum gradually faltering.
SHIB
Image by tradingview.com

SHIB stopped short of reclaiming its May 10 all-time high of $0.00003791, peaking at $0.00003528 on the Binance exchange.

As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu recently surpassed Litecoin by market cap, breaking into the top 15 biggest cryptos by market cap.   

Despite the painful correction, the red-hot Dogecoin rival is still up a staggering 200% since the start of October, blowing every major cryptocurrency out of the water.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is also experiencing some weakness now that bulls have run out of steam. It is currently changing hands just above $54,000.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

10/07/2021 - 20:00
