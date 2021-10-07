Shiba Inu Plunges Almost 40 Percent in Hours

Shiba Inu's blistering rally has lost its steam, with the canine coin plunging by almost 40 percent

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is going through a rough patch after wowing everyone with its blistering rally earlier this week.



The second-largest canine coin has plunged 39% in hours, with its strong momentum gradually faltering.

Image by tradingview.com

SHIB stopped short of reclaiming its May 10 all-time high of $0.00003791, peaking at $0.00003528 on the Binance exchange.