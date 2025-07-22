Advertisement
    Dogecoin Reversal Imminent? Bollinger Bands and RSI Signal Overbought Trend

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 10:43
    More than 30-day rally of Dogecoin may soon come to end as overbought conditions now emerge on-chain
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) is flashing signals of a potential price reversal, as technical indicators suggest the meme coin is in an overbought zone. According to CoinMarketCap data, DOGE is starting to reverse its gains of the last couple of days as the price loses momentum.

    Dogecoin market sentiment weakening

    The meme coin had climbed from $0.2582 to peak at $0.2868, but the Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicated overbought conditions. With the RSI at 80.56, DOGE's current position far surpasses the bullish indices of the meme coin.

    Dogecoin Daily Chart | Source: TradingView

    Dogecoin’s upper Bollinger Band is within the $0.2751 price threshold, the middle band is at $0.2050, while the lower band is at $0.1349. The price range suggests that DOGE is overbought and will likely experience a significant downward price reversal soon.

    As of press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.2644, representing a 4% decline over the last 24 hours. Investor sentiment is gradually waning as trading volume is up by a slight 3.4% at $6.35 billion within the same time frame.

    The downward price movement of Dogecoin is not limited to the king of meme coins alone, as the broader crypto market has seen a decline of about 1.4%. Notably, Bitcoin slipped by 0.8%, and Dogecoin’s high correlation to Bitcoin dominance contributed to the meme coin’s drop.

    What's next for DOGE's price?

    Interestingly, prior to this drop, Dogecoin was on a bullish rally, with a 53% spike in its third-quarter performance. It was positioning itself to break a six-year bearish trend that had trailed the meme coin every year. The current reversal could pose a challenge to that move, except for momentum shifts.

    Despite the current volatility, Dogecoin has recorded a 70.03% increase over the last 30 days, with this upward trajectory initiated on June 22. This had triggered anticipation of a possible climb to $0.40 target among some optimistic traders.

    The current trading volume suggests that some investors remain hopeful of a possible recovery soon.

    #Dogecoin
