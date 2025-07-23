Ripple CEO Sounds the Alarm Over YouTube XRP Scam

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has warned about an uptick in XRP scams on video-hosting giant YouTube.

The uptick has obviously coincided with the token's recent headline-grabbing price rally.

Scammers tend to steal accounts and update pages in order to impersonate Ripple executives while using AI to appear more authentic.

Bad actors typically organize XRP giveaways in order to steal holders' crypto.

"We will keep reporting these - please do the same. As always, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," Garlinghouse stressed.

Of course, it is worth noting that Ripple took YouTube to court back in 2020 over the tech behemoth's reluctance to clamp down on cryptocurrency scams. Back then, the platform was already teeming with "XRP giveaway" videos. However, the rise of AI has made such scams more insidious since fraudsters are not able to copy the voices of prominent executives.

Ripple ended up dropping the lawsuit the following year. Since then, however, the company has repeatedly voiced concerns about the proliferation of crypto scams.