Cardano in the Red Despite Bitstamp Listing

The Bitstamp listing did not make up for the eToro delisting, which sparked concerns about possible regulatory woes

Cardano , one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, has launched on the Bitstamp exchange.



Traders are now able to place limit orders, the exchange announced Wednesday. Transfers were enabled earlier today.



The Luxemburg-based exchange initially announced the listing on Nov. 18.



Despite the Bitstamp news, Cardano is under heavy selling pressure, shedding more than 7% since the start of the day.

Image by tradingview.com

At press time, it is the biggest laggard within the top 10. Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin comes in second place with a 5% drop.

And we didn't even get delisted. Ada is still on etoro and non-US customers can freely trade https://t.co/FAcUgv9ERj — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 23, 2021

On Sept. 23, Israeli brokerage firm eToro announced that it would prohibit Cardano and Tron trading for its U.S.-based users on Nov. 23.This prompted speculation about these two cryptocurrencies potentially facing regulatory scrutiny.Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson attributed the delisting to the lack of regulatory clarity in the States in his recent tweet.