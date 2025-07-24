Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Rally Not Over, JPMorgan Eyes Bitcoin-Backed Loans, SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 3:07
    Crypto market today: key points
    Advertisement
    XRP Rally Not Over, JPMorgan Eyes Bitcoin-Backed Loans, SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    No, XRP rally is not over

    XRP certainly entering correction, but at same time, its backbone is in place.
    • XRP pullback. Current Price: $3.44.

    It is much too soon to declare the rally over even though XRP's price chart shows a noticeable decline. There is more to the situation than just price action, even though XRP has retraced to $3.44, down about 3% on the day. In terms of technical analysis, XRP is still far above important support levels. 

    • Recent surge. Up over 70% in July, so a cooldown is expected.

    The pullback appears to be less of a complete reversal and more of a temporary cooldown after a powerful rally. Although the RSI is still high at 78, which usually indicates overbought conditions, high RSI can last much longer during strong bull phases without causing abrupt reversals. The on-chain data is more significant.

    • On-chain strength. Transactions on July 21: Over 1.35 million payments processed via XRP Ledger

    The number of payments on July 21 surpassed 1.35 million, according to XRP Ledger statistics. This significant amount supports the asset's continued demand and usefulness. Even if the chart shows a daily dip, the underlying network activity is surging, which rarely aligns with the beginning of a market top. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rally Not Over, JPMorgan Eyes Bitcoin-Backed Loans, SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week
    Is XRP Stronger Than Ethereum? Bitcoin's (BTC) $150,000 Around Corner, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Summer's Biggest Test Incoming
    Ripple CEO Sounds the Alarm Over YouTube XRP Scam
    Bitcoin Would Hold Up During Financial Crisis, Cramer Says

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 11:19
    No, XRP Rally Not Over
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    JP Morgan may accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as loan collateral

    Banking behemoth JP Morgan might soon let clients borrow cash against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    • The proposal. Clients allowed to borrow cash directly against BTC & ETH, not just crypto ETFs

    According to a Tuesday report by the Financial Times, American banking behemoth JPMorgan is considering allowing its clients to borrow cash against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies.  

    • Major policy shift. This would give JP Morgan a competitive edge over rivals like Goldman Sachs

    Notably, the policy change that is currently being explored would make it possible to directly use crypto as collateral instead of just crypto-related products like exchange-traded funds (ETFs).  JP Morgan, which is the largest US bank by total assets, could potentially gain a competitive advantage with such a trailblazing move. Its key competitors, such as Goldman Sachs, are yet to allow borrowing cash against crypto.  

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 04:11
    Breaking: JPMorgan Eyes Bitcoin-Backed Loans in Major U-Turn
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    SHIB Team Hints at Potential 800% Surge

    Shiba Inu team hints that SHIB may repeat 2021 bull run in 2025.
    • SHIB team statement. Shiba Inu  is "stronger than ever" and ready to push harder.

    SHIB-affiliated X account @Shibizens has addressed the Shiba Inu community with an X post that contains a bullish statement about the second-largest meme cryptocurrency and a potential price prediction. The team has assured the community that the Shiba Inu coin remains strong and is ready to continue moving further, transforming the crypto space. 

    • Price can flip fast. Just like in 2021, when SHIB soared 800% in one week.

    The tweet claims that no matter the amount of dips that the Shiba Inu meme coin is facing right now, it is currently “stronger than ever and ready to push even harder.” 

    Besides, @Shibizens said, the situation on the cryptocurrency market even for one coin, like SHIB, could change within a short period, such as a week, and the price may soar by 800% as it did during the bull run four years ago, in 2021: “Who knows one week can flip everything, just like SHIB’s 800% run in 2021.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 13:57
    SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week: SHIB Team
    ByYuri Molchan

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP Price Prediction #JP Morgan News #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jul 24, 2025 - 0:01
    Is XRP Stronger Than Ethereum? Bitcoin's (BTC) $150,000 Around Corner, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Summer's Biggest Test Incoming
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 23, 2025 - 20:18
    Ripple CEO Sounds the Alarm Over YouTube XRP Scam
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M in Presale
    Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot.com) Launches Crypto Trading Bot for Individual and Enterprise Traders
    MultiBank.io Partners with Fireblocks and Mavryk to Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Rally Not Over, JPMorgan Eyes Bitcoin-Backed Loans, SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week
    Is XRP Stronger Than Ethereum? Bitcoin's (BTC) $150,000 Around Corner, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Summer's Biggest Test Incoming
    Ripple CEO Sounds the Alarm Over YouTube XRP Scam
    Show all