Dogecoin Is “Significantly Better” Than Bitcoin, Says Roger Ver

Roger Ver , one of the earliest adopters of Bitcoin, believes that meme coin Dogecoin is superior to the original cryptocurrency, according to his recent interview.

One of the first cryptocurrency evangelists believes that the joke cryptocurrency is “cheaper and more reliable” compared to Bitcoin.

In fact, Ver believes that Dogecoin could potentially become the world’s dominant currency, echoing centibillionaire Elon Musk.

The 43-year-old entrepreneur, who started investing in Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related companies back in 2011, also took aim at Bitcoin, claiming that it deviated from the original purpose.