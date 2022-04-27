Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $1 Million in Eight Years by Arthur Hayes

News
Wed, 04/27/2022 - 08:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Arthur Hayes predicts that Bitcoin farm-to-table economies will start sprouting all over the globe
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $1 Million in Eight Years by Arthur Hayes
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes believes that the price of Bitcoin could reach as much as $1 million by 2030 in a recently published Medium blog post. His prediction echoes such cryptocurrency bulls as Ark Invest's Cathie Wood.

Meanwhile, the price of gold could surge to up to $20,000, Hayes says.

Bitcoin's meteoric rise from zero to a trillion-dollar asset class has led to the emergence of the so-called "HODL culture," Hayes says. The cryptocurrency has generated a cultish following that will not sell its coins at any price.

Yet, Bitcoin has to find use cases since miners will no longer be able to generate rewards once all coins are mined. Hence, they will have to rely on transaction fees. If there is no transaction, the network's hashrate will drop to zero, rendering Bitcoin worthless. 

Related
Ripple Is Operating as if It Has Already Lost, Says CEO Brad Garlinghouse
 Hayes, who is facing five years in prison for Bank Secrecy Act violations, expects Bitcoin to "infect" the portfolios of sovereign countries. He forecasts that the virus will start spreading "exponentially," with El Salvador being the first real test.

While Hayes is bullish in the long term, he is bearish in the short term. As reported by U.Today, he recently predicted that the price of Bitcoin could slip below the $30,000 threshold by the end of the second quarter due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy. He also believes that altcoins could drop by more than 90%.

Bitcoin's performance has been severely underperforming this year. On Wednesday, its price slipped to a multi-week low of $37,885. Some analysts believe that the flagship cryptocurrency might be on the cusp of entering another bear market.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu and Other Cryptos Now Accepted on This Esports App Through FTX: Details
04/27/2022 - 11:42
Shiba Inu and Other Cryptos Now Accepted on This Esports App Through FTX: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum Might Be on Bottom According to This Metric: IntoTheBlock
04/27/2022 - 11:07
Ethereum Might Be on Bottom According to This Metric: IntoTheBlock
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image SHIB Army Burns 1.6 Billion Shiba Within 24+ Hours as Coin Loses 3%
04/27/2022 - 10:57
SHIB Army Burns 1.6 Billion Shiba Within 24+ Hours as Coin Loses 3%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan