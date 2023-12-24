Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Bullish Potential Identified Amid Spike in Network Growth

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent analysis, renowned crypto market analyst Ali Martinez highlighted a compelling outlook for Dogecoin (DOGE), indicating a notable surge in network expansion. The surge in the creation of new DOGE addresses has been consistent, reaching unprecedented highs and laying the groundwork for a potential upward price action.

Advertisement

Data presented by Martinez, utilizing information from IntoTheBlock, reveals a striking 31.35% increase in new DOGE addresses over the past seven days. The surge became particularly evident less than two weeks ago, when the daily count of new addresses on the Dogecoin network skyrocketed from 50,000 to an impressive 193,000 on Dec. 13.

Since that remarkable spike, the daily figure has consistently maintained levels above 86,700 new addresses.

Advertisement

Active addresses in the last 24 hours have reached a substantial 166,820, reflecting the growing engagement within the Dogecoin community. Furthermore, the number of addresses holding a non-zero DOGE balance has surged to 97,140 in the same period, marking a staggering 246% increase from just three days earlier.

Will history repeat itself?

This surge in network activity mirrors patterns observed at the end of November, preceding a 35% price increase for DOGE at the time. Despite an 11% subsequent dip, the current price of DOGE stands at $0.0947.

DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

The question now lingers: Will history repeat itself, and will the optimistic vision of the analyst be justified?

As the crypto market eagerly watches these developments, the surge in network growth has ignited speculation about the potential for a bullish trend in Dogecoin's price. Traders await the coming days to see if the patterns observed in network dynamics will once again translate into a positive trajectory for DOGE.