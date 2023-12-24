Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Bullish Potential Identified Amid Spike in Network Growth

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ali Martinez unveils promising Dogecoin network growth, signaling potential for bullish turn in DOGE's price
Sun, 24/12/2023 - 10:20
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Bullish Potential Identified Amid Spike in Network Growth
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent analysis, renowned crypto market analyst Ali Martinez highlighted a compelling outlook for Dogecoin (DOGE), indicating a notable surge in network expansion. The surge in the creation of new DOGE addresses has been consistent, reaching unprecedented highs and laying the groundwork for a potential upward price action.

Advertisement

Related
DOGE Price Analysis for December 23

Data presented by Martinez, utilizing information from IntoTheBlock, reveals a striking 31.35% increase in new DOGE addresses over the past seven days. The surge became particularly evident less than two weeks ago, when the daily count of new addresses on the Dogecoin network skyrocketed from 50,000 to an impressive 193,000 on Dec. 13.

Since that remarkable spike, the daily figure has consistently maintained levels above 86,700 new addresses.

Advertisement
""
Source: Ali Martinez

Active addresses in the last 24 hours have reached a substantial 166,820, reflecting the growing engagement within the Dogecoin community. Furthermore, the number of addresses holding a non-zero DOGE balance has surged to 97,140 in the same period, marking a staggering 246% increase from just three days earlier.

Will history repeat itself?

This surge in network activity mirrors patterns observed at the end of November, preceding a 35% price increase for DOGE at the time. Despite an 11% subsequent dip, the current price of DOGE stands at $0.0947.

""
DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

The question now lingers: Will history repeat itself, and will the optimistic vision of the analyst be justified?

Related
More Than $10 Million Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) Transfered from Robinhood

As the crypto market eagerly watches these developments, the surge in network growth has ignited speculation about the potential for a bullish trend in Dogecoin's price. Traders await the coming days to see if the patterns observed in network dynamics will once again translate into a positive trajectory for DOGE.

#Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu Sees 8 Trillion Token Withdrawal
2023/12/24 10:18
Shiba Inu Sees 8 Trillion Token Withdrawal
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Three XRP Price Levels It Has to Conquer For Bull Run Start
2023/12/24 10:18
Three XRP Price Levels It Has to Conquer For Bull Run Start
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana (SOL) Flips BNB to Become Fourth Biggest Coin
2023/12/24 10:18
Solana (SOL) Flips BNB to Become Fourth Biggest Coin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Bullish Potential Identified Amid Spike in Network Growth
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Bullish Potential Identified Amid Spike in Network Growth
Shiba Inu Sees 8 Trillion Token Withdrawal
Shiba Inu Sees 8 Trillion Token Withdrawal
Three XRP Price Levels It Has to Conquer For Bull Run Start
Three XRP Price Levels It Has to Conquer For Bull Run Start
Solana (SOL) Flips BNB to Become Fourth Biggest Coin
Solana (SOL) Flips BNB to Become Fourth Biggest Coin
'Narrative Shift Away From ETH': Investor Justin Bons on Non-EVM L1s
'Narrative Shift Away From ETH': Investor Justin Bons on Non-EVM L1s
AI Crypto Streamr (DATA) Spikes by 100% in One Week: Reasons
AI Crypto Streamr (DATA) Spikes by 100% in One Week: Reasons
Ripple Chief Lawyer Talks About SEC Offering Deal to Ripple Before Filing Lawsuit
Ripple Chief Lawyer Talks About SEC Offering Deal to Ripple Before Filing Lawsuit
DOGE Price Analysis for December 23
DOGE Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 23
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 23
Show all
Advertisement
AD