Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    ‘Probably Nothing’ – Michael Saylor Highlights These Huge Daily Bitcoin ETF Inflows

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin proponent Saylor underscores massive daily inflows in spot BTC exchange-traded funds
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 15:09
    ‘Probably Nothing’ – Michael Saylor Highlights These Huge Daily Bitcoin ETF Inflows
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, who founded MicroStrategy and spearheads it first as the CEO and now as an executive chairman, has published an important X post about Bitcoin spot ETFs.

    "Probably nothing," Saylor comments on daily Bitcoin ETF inflows

    Saylor drew the crypto community’s attention to the recent daily inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). To achieve that, the head of MicroStrategy reposted a tweet by another X user, which features “15 consecutive days of inflows for U.S. Bitcoin ETFs.”

    Those inflows comprise hundreds of millions of US dollars. The smallest one constituted $103 million on November 27. The largest one comprised $766.66 million on December 5. The most recent inflow featured in the table on the screenshot was registered on November 18 and was $275.39 million.

    HOT Stories
    $782 Million Liquidation Tsunami Punishes XRP Bulls: Bottom Hit?
    Bitcoin Buyer MicroStrategy to Change Fundraising Strategy
    Bitcoin Collapses Below $100K Following Powell’s Statements
    Bitcoin (BTC) New Year Rally Ended? Ethereum (ETH) Crucial Bearish Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE): Down Even More

    “Probably nothing,” Michael Saylor tweeted. The Bitcoin ETFs were approved for trading in January this year. Since then, more than a dozen Bitcoin funds entered the market and began accumulating BTC on a daily basis.

    Related
    Massive 400 Billion SHIB From Early Whale Stuns Major US Exchange
    Thu, 12/19/2024 - 09:20
    Massive 400 Billion SHIB From Early Whale Stuns Major US Exchange
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Saylor highlights Hut8's big Bitcoin purchase

    In another X post published today, the head of MicroStrategy shared the news about crypto mining company Hut8 making a purchase of a substantial crypto chunk – 990 Bitcoins.

    The miner has acquired this BTC batch for approximately $100 million, paying roughly $101,710 per coin on average. Similar to Saylor’s company, Hut8 is building up its own strategic Bitcoin reserve which after this new acquisition constitutes more than 10,000 BTC worth approximately $1 billion as of December 18.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 14:58
    Millions of RLUSD Ready to Hit Market After Recent Launch: Details
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 14:49
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Phemex Announces Holiday Trading Campaign: Win a Luxury Bali Holiday!
    Crypto All-Stars Presale Raises $21M for Unified Meme Coin Staking Protocol, ICO Ends in 2 Days
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ‘Probably Nothing’ – Michael Saylor Highlights These Huge Daily Bitcoin ETF Inflows
    Millions of RLUSD Ready to Hit Market After Recent Launch: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD