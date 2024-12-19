‘Probably Nothing’ – Michael Saylor Highlights These Huge Daily Bitcoin ETF Inflows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, who founded MicroStrategy and spearheads it first as the CEO and now as an executive chairman, has published an important X post about Bitcoin spot ETFs.

"Probably nothing," Saylor comments on daily Bitcoin ETF inflows

Saylor drew the crypto community’s attention to the recent daily inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). To achieve that, the head of MicroStrategy reposted a tweet by another X user, which features “15 consecutive days of inflows for U.S. Bitcoin ETFs.”

Those inflows comprise hundreds of millions of US dollars. The smallest one constituted $103 million on November 27. The largest one comprised $766.66 million on December 5. The most recent inflow featured in the table on the screenshot was registered on November 18 and was $275.39 million.

“Probably nothing,” Michael Saylor tweeted. The Bitcoin ETFs were approved for trading in January this year. Since then, more than a dozen Bitcoin funds entered the market and began accumulating BTC on a daily basis.

Saylor highlights Hut8's big Bitcoin purchase

In another X post published today, the head of MicroStrategy shared the news about crypto mining company Hut8 making a purchase of a substantial crypto chunk – 990 Bitcoins.

The miner has acquired this BTC batch for approximately $100 million, paying roughly $101,710 per coin on average. Similar to Saylor’s company, Hut8 is building up its own strategic Bitcoin reserve which after this new acquisition constitutes more than 10,000 BTC worth approximately $1 billion as of December 18.