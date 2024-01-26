Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin Founder Makes Curious AI 'Killer App' Prediction

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Dogecoin co-creator published prediction about what may become alternative to AI and VR in future
Fri, 26/01/2024 - 13:25
Dogecoin Founder Makes Curious AI 'Killer App' Prediction
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, known on social media as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” took to X/Twitter to share one of his ironic predictions in the technology sphere.

Markus is a regular content creator on X, so he often comments on hyped subjects and topics, beyond cryptocurrency, in his tweets. One of those has been the rapid development of artificial intelligence recently, and today “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” posted a tweet on that.

"Killer app of AI and VR"

Billy Markus tweeted what may be considered an ironic prediction of which app may kill AI (artificial intelligence) and VR (virtual reality) apps in the future. He believes that one of the options here might be an app in which these two will be blended into one, resulting in the emergence of “an AI + VR anime girlfriend.”

Earlier this month, Markus also touched on the topic of AI in a tweet dedicated to New Year's resolutions. He assumed that with the fast development of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot and other flagship companies working on their own AI products, people will likely start experimenting with these “virtual assistants” in various spheres. That list included such elements as learning to draw, to code, to write a novel, becoming a lawyer and other options.

This year, Google and Microsoft (which owns OpenAI) have already launched their own AI-based products, and Microsoft is offering a free version of its Copilot for testing. Currently, OpenAI has upgraded the paid version of its ChatGPT to a level where it can already generate images, similar to the Midjourney app.

Related
766 Billion SHIB Purchased on EU Exchange, Mysterious Buyer Revealed

DOGE creator comments on Bitcoin price dump

Earlier this week, the Dogecoin cofounder issued a tweet of sarcasm and dark irony, commenting on Bitcoin's recent sharp decline in price. It happened on Jan. 23, when Bitcoin faced a massive liquidation of cryptocurrencies (including BTC) worth $100 million and plunged below the $40,000 level.

Today, the flagship cryptocurrency has managed to recover by 2.24%, regaining the $40,000 level again. Thus, since Tuesday this week, Bitcoin has regained 5.45%, rising from a low of $38,739.

On Jan. 18, Bitcoin reached a local peak of $42,864, but then a 9.72% decline followed as Bitcoin showed high volatility after the ETF approval.

#Dogecoin co-founder #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Might Trigger Rare Price Action, Here's How
2024/01/26 13:23
Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Might Trigger Rare Price Action, Here's How
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival FLOKI Gets Surprising Blow From Hong Kong's Regulator
2024/01/26 13:23
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival FLOKI Gets Surprising Blow From Hong Kong's Regulator
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image OKX Shuts Down Bitcoin Mining Operations: Here's Potential Reason
2024/01/26 13:23
OKX Shuts Down Bitcoin Mining Operations: Here's Potential Reason
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Global Blockchain Show, Dubai, to gather Blockchain and Web3 experts, provide networking opportunities
De.Fi Announces $DEFI Airdrop Season 1 Prior To The Token Launch
LiveArt to Launch Chris Levine’s First NFT Collection Featuring Banksy and Other Icons
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dogecoin Founder Makes Curious AI 'Killer App' Prediction
Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Might Trigger Rare Price Action, Here's How
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival FLOKI Gets Surprising Blow From Hong Kong's Regulator
Show all