Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin Founder Issues Bitcoin Statement on Further BTC Decline

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
One of the two DOGE creators have issued a comment on the current Bitcoin price plunge
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 18:44
Dogecoin Founder Issues Bitcoin Statement on Further BTC Decline
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Billy Markus, who founded the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer back in 2013 and launched it, has taken to Twitter/X social media network to comment on the further plunge Bitcoin took earlier today as it went below the $39,000 level.

“Shibetoshi Nakamoto”, as Markus is known on Twitter, stated in his recent tweet “Good morning to everyone except Bitcoin,” thus showing sarcastically his dissatisfaction with the volatility of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the one which he and Palmer parodied when they created DOGE.

Earlier today, the leading digital currency dived under $39,000, hitting $38,543. However, it quickly rebounded, adding 2.41% (versus the previous loss of 3.52%) and at the time of this writing, BTC is exchanging hands at $39,471.

Bitcoin bloodbath continues

Since the approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the start of ETF trading on January 11, Bitcoin first responded with a sharp increase above the $49,000 level.

However, that did not last long and Bitcoin started its rapid descent into the red. By now, it has lost a whopping 19.56%, falling from $49,000 to the current $39,471 price mark.

As reported, earlier today the cryptocurrency market was struck by a massive bloodbath as $100 million in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were liquidated across various crypto trading venues.

Aside from that, according to a recent tweet of cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, over the period of the last two weeks, Bitcoin miners have dumped a large chunk of Bitcoin, getting rid of 70,000 BTC (the equivalent of $3 billion in fiat).

Related
Bitcoin at $30,000? I Think They'll Be Disappointed: Samson Mow

Bitcoin is not going into $30,000 range: Samson Mow

Aside from that, Grayscale continues to dump Bitcoin from its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust onto the market. Yesterday, the company spearheaded by Michael Sonnenshein sold 14,292 BTC worth more than have a billion US dollars.

Still, while a great many cryptocurrency traders hope that Bitcoin will drop into the $30,000 range, so they can start buying the dip, vocal Bitcoin maximalist and evangelist, CEO of Jan3, Samson Mow, does not believe it is likely to happen.

In the meantime, Mow remains a strong believer that Bitcoin will eventually reach the much-expected $1 million mark. However, he does not specify when it is likely to happen.

#Dogecoin co-founder #Dogecoin #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 23
2024/01/23 18:42
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Keeps Crashing as Grayscale Deposits $588 Million to Coinbase
2024/01/23 18:42
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Keeps Crashing as Grayscale Deposits $588 Million to Coinbase
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Grayscale Dumps $2.14 Billion in BTC, Ripple CLO Exposes Major Misconduct in Coinbase v. SEC Case, Gemini's Cryptic XRP Posts Stir Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/23 18:42
Grayscale Dumps $2.14 Billion in BTC, Ripple CLO Exposes Major Misconduct in Coinbase v. SEC Case, Gemini's Cryptic XRP Posts Stir Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitget Unveils New Messi Film to Kick off Second Year of Messi Partnership
2nd Annual Middle East ProcureTech Summit 2024: Transforming Procurement Through Innovation
KAS Mining Pool Services: How to Choose the Best One?
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dogecoin Founder Issues Bitcoin Statement on Further BTC Decline
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Keeps Crashing as Grayscale Deposits $588 Million to Coinbase
Show all