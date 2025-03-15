Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, a famous X personality who cofounded the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in 2013, has intrigued his 2.2 million followers on the X platform, with a chart showing a price of unnamed asset going down rapidly.

On X, Billy Markus is well known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto – a playful pseudonym based on the name of the enigmatic Bitcoin creator. Recent data shows that he holds a major DOGE rival, Shiba Inu.

Mysterious "crypto crash" chart from Markus

The chart shows what seems to be a price decline, and it looks enormous, with the unknown asset going down so rapidly. However, at the bottom of the trajectory the figure says 0.5%. In this way, Markus is likely trolling mainstream media that loves to comment on marginal declines of crypto prices, especially Bitcoin, referring to them as “crashes.”

The crypto community’s reaction was mixed; some did not get the message immediately and asked Billy Markus for clarification and also to publish the link to the chart he depicted.

Some asked the Dogecoin founder what cryptocurrency he meant exactly when publishing his tweet.

DOGE founder holds Shiba Inu

Notably, data shared by Arkham Intelligence shows the contents of a wallet that belongs to Billy Markus and, as of now, it contains zero Dogecoin. However, in October last year, he tweeted that he still held 226,317.86 DOGE.

However, a careful look at the Arkham data now shows no signs of Dogecoin in that wallet. Instead, it contains many small cap cryptos, including 0.227 ETH and 100,000 Shiba Inu. SHIB is the second-biggest meme coin by market cap size after Dogecoin, and at the very beginning, it positioned itself as a “Doge killer.”

Image via Arkham

Markus also holds almost 70,000 Grok, 200 APE, 274.449 NEIRO and a whole PEPE coin, among others.