Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 15:32
    Billy Markus leaves community intrigued as he publishes what seems to be crashing crypto graph
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, a famous X personality who cofounded the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in 2013, has intrigued his 2.2 million followers on the X platform, with a chart showing a price of unnamed asset going down rapidly.

    On X, Billy Markus is well known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto – a playful pseudonym based on the name of the enigmatic Bitcoin creator. Recent data shows that he holds a major DOGE rival, Shiba Inu.

    Mysterious "crypto crash" chart from Markus

    The chart shows what seems to be a price decline, and it looks enormous, with the unknown asset going down so rapidly. However, at the bottom of the trajectory the figure says 0.5%. In this way, Markus is likely trolling mainstream media that loves to comment on marginal declines of crypto prices, especially Bitcoin, referring to them as “crashes.”

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    The crypto community’s reaction was mixed; some did not get the message immediately and asked Billy Markus for clarification and also to publish the link to the chart he depicted.

    Advertisement

    Some asked the Dogecoin founder what cryptocurrency he meant exactly when publishing his tweet.

    Related
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    Sat, 03/15/2025 - 08:33
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    DOGE founder holds Shiba Inu

    Notably, data shared by Arkham Intelligence shows the contents of a wallet that belongs to Billy Markus and, as of now, it contains zero Dogecoin. However, in October last year, he tweeted that he still held 226,317.86 DOGE.

    However, a careful look at the Arkham data now shows no signs of Dogecoin in that wallet. Instead, it contains many small cap cryptos, including 0.227 ETH and 100,000 Shiba Inu. SHIB is the second-biggest meme coin by market cap size after Dogecoin, and at the very beginning, it positioned itself as a “Doge killer.”

    Article image
    Image via Arkham

    Markus also holds almost 70,000 Grok, 200 APE, 274.449 NEIRO and a whole PEPE coin, among others.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 15:32
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 15:28
    Chainlink (LINK) Whales Go Wild With 1,700% Spike in Activity: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Chainlink (LINK) Whales Go Wild With 1,700% Spike in Activity: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD