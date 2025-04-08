'Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain': Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Market Trend

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) founder Billy Markus, known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X, has commented on the current state of the crypto market. On Tuesday, the broader crypto market turned green, with total market capitalization reaching $2.52 trillion.

Dogecoin founder optimistic about crypto market potential

In an X post , the Dogecoin founder wrote "short-term pain, long-term gain."

He added a humorous meme depicting the market's optimism. His comments suggest that crypto investors who have suffered losses during the recent market downtrend stand to achieve long-term success. Nakamoto is optimistic about the crypto market's long-term potential.

His recent statement on X received mixed sentiment from crypto market participants. One set claims the market only wanted a break after hitting historical highs. Therefore, they believe price volatility will cease when the market shifts to green, leading to digital assets setting new records.

On the other hand, others think it is too early to celebrate. They even anticipate long-term pain for crypto investors.

I think it will be long term pain for long term pain 😬 — Danno (@DannoWrites) April 8, 2025

Crypto market sees improvement

Per data from CoinMarketCap, the total crypto market saw a 1.38% rally over the previous day. Top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana and Binance Coin (BNB) are currently in the green.

These cryptocurrencies have increased by 1.2%, 0.9%, 0.6%, 0.5% and 0.49%, respectively.

Top meme coin DOGE has also benefited from the rally. The coin is up over 3.5% over the last 24 hours. However, the trading volume plunged by 37.4%, indicating reduced market activity.