Dogecoin Foundation Unveils Major Plans

article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Dogecoin Foundation has outlined ambitious plans for 2024, including major project enhancements and new initiatives
Fri, 9/02/2024 - 19:54
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
In a recent development blog update, Ed Tubbs, senior software engineer at the Dogecoin Foundation, outlined a series of ambitious plans for the year. 

According to Tubbs, the past year has been a significant one for Dogecoin, with the launch and continuous improvement of key initiatives such as GigaWallet, LibDogecoin, and RadioDoge. 

Yet, the foundation is not resting on its laurels. With a freshly updated Trailmap expected next week, the Dogecoin team is preparing for what's dubbed as a "groundbreaking" year ahead.

A Libdogecoin update 

The foundation has been hard at work, culminating in the release of libdogecoin 0.1.3. This update, a year in the making, includes several new features and improvements.

Some of the features came from community suggestions (these suggestions include Android support). 

The development team is eager to see the applications and innovations that will emerge from this release. 

Looking forward

For 2024, the Dogecoin Foundation's roadmap is ambitious. It aims to expand GigaWallet's shopping cart integration to platforms like Shopify and develop more user-friendly APIs and database options. 

This initiative is expected to facilitate the adoption of Dogecoin by online stores and social media platforms. 

Meanwhile, RadioDoge will continue to push the boundaries of Dogecoin's reach using LoRa technology and the Starlink satellite network, focusing on areas with limited internet connectivity.

The foundation is also focusing on community and development initiatives, including team expansion, community engagement, and the launch of a new website and developer portal. 

#Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

