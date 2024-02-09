Dogecoin Foundation Unveils Major Plans

Advertisement

In a recent development blog update, Ed Tubbs, senior software engineer at the Dogecoin Foundation, outlined a series of ambitious plans for the year.

According to Tubbs, the past year has been a significant one for Dogecoin, with the launch and continuous improvement of key initiatives such as GigaWallet, LibDogecoin, and RadioDoge.

Yet, the foundation is not resting on its laurels. With a freshly updated Trailmap expected next week, the Dogecoin team is preparing for what's dubbed as a "groundbreaking" year ahead.

A Libdogecoin update

The foundation has been hard at work, culminating in the release of libdogecoin 0.1.3. This update, a year in the making, includes several new features and improvements.

Some of the features came from community suggestions (these suggestions include Android support).

The development team is eager to see the applications and innovations that will emerge from this release.

Looking forward

For 2024, the Dogecoin Foundation's roadmap is ambitious. It aims to expand GigaWallet's shopping cart integration to platforms like Shopify and develop more user-friendly APIs and database options.

This initiative is expected to facilitate the adoption of Dogecoin by online stores and social media platforms.

Meanwhile, RadioDoge will continue to push the boundaries of Dogecoin's reach using LoRa technology and the Starlink satellite network, focusing on areas with limited internet connectivity.

The foundation is also focusing on community and development initiatives, including team expansion, community engagement, and the launch of a new website and developer portal.