    Dogecoin Foundation Shares Crucial Update on Trailmap Progress

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin Foundation shares exciting update on Dogecoin trailmap
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 11:00
    Dogecoin Foundation Shares Crucial Update on Trailmap Progress
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Dogecoin Foundation has recently shared an exciting update on the Dogecoin trailmap, highlighting progress in its steps to improve the Dogecoin ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Over the past year, the Dogecoin Foundation has made remarkable strides in several key projects. Notably, the GigaWallet, LibDogecoin and RadioDoge initiatives have seen continuous improvements.

    In a tweet accompanied by an image, the Dogecoin Foundation wrote, "Dogecoin Foundation Trailmap: How it's going."

    HOT Stories
    Bear Market Confirmed? Trading Legend Peter Brandt Shares Must-See Bitcoin Price Prediction
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    This Is Where Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Heading, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Bad State, Solana (SOL) Bounce Is Incoming, Here's Why
    Top Exchange Enables WIF and PEPE Trading in Canada

    In the image accompanying the tweet, three steps were highlighted to track the progress of the trailmap. Dogecoin Foundation highlighted 100% progress for step 1, which is to make development accessible and grow the developer ecosystem through libdogecoin, multi-language bindings, growing the developer community, growing the ecosystem of FOSS, projects and businesses accepting Dogecoin.

    Advertisement

    Progress of 90% was highlighted for step 2, which is to lower the barrier for Dogecoin adoption for business/commerce and the 1.7 billion unbanked humans through Gigawallet Payment Gateway, Ecommerce plugins and Radio Doge Dogebox OS (Dogecoin Platform/ Runtime).

    Related
    Dogecoin Foundation Unveils Major Plans
    Fri, 02/09/2024 - 19:54
    Dogecoin Foundation Unveils Major Plans
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Meanwhile, progress of 10% was highlighted for step 3, which is to increase Dogecoin throughput to meet global currency scalability expectations, specifically through the project Sakura, which entails the "proof of Doge" protocol upgrade prototype, achieving 10x block speed, 10x block size and maximum decentralization.

    Dogecoin trailmap

    Published in December 2021, the Dogecoin trailmap is an eight-part project that begins with a revamping of the dogecoin.com website and ends with a partnership to create a point-of-sale decentralized application (dApp), making Dogecoin usable as a currency.

    As stated by the Dogecoin Foundation, the Dogecoin trailmap represents a dog walk the Dogecoin Foundation is committed to taking and that it believes will contribute to Dogecoin’s success.

    The foundation's trailmap outlines a path forward to both secure Dogecoin through network diversification (paving the way for new, faster nodes), and consolidating what Dogecoin is through a written, provable Dogecoin standard with comprehensive testing.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 10:44
    Fundamental BONE Statement Issued by SHIB Team
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 10:32
    XRP Lost Crucial Support Level
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GriffinAI Unveils the Playground for AI Agents
    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Foundation Shares Crucial Update on Trailmap Progress
    Fundamental BONE Statement Issued by SHIB Team
    XRP Lost Crucial Support Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD