Dogecoin Foundation Shares Crucial Update on Trailmap Progress

The Dogecoin Foundation has recently shared an exciting update on the Dogecoin trailmap, highlighting progress in its steps to improve the Dogecoin ecosystem.

Over the past year, the Dogecoin Foundation has made remarkable strides in several key projects. Notably, the GigaWallet, LibDogecoin and RadioDoge initiatives have seen continuous improvements.

In a tweet accompanied by an image, the Dogecoin Foundation wrote, "Dogecoin Foundation Trailmap: How it's going."

In the image accompanying the tweet, three steps were highlighted to track the progress of the trailmap. Dogecoin Foundation highlighted 100% progress for step 1, which is to make development accessible and grow the developer ecosystem through libdogecoin, multi-language bindings, growing the developer community, growing the ecosystem of FOSS, projects and businesses accepting Dogecoin.

Progress of 90% was highlighted for step 2, which is to lower the barrier for Dogecoin adoption for business/commerce and the 1.7 billion unbanked humans through Gigawallet Payment Gateway, Ecommerce plugins and Radio Doge Dogebox OS (Dogecoin Platform/ Runtime).

Meanwhile, progress of 10% was highlighted for step 3, which is to increase Dogecoin throughput to meet global currency scalability expectations, specifically through the project Sakura, which entails the "proof of Doge" protocol upgrade prototype, achieving 10x block speed, 10x block size and maximum decentralization.

Dogecoin trailmap

Published in December 2021, the Dogecoin trailmap is an eight-part project that begins with a revamping of the dogecoin.com website and ends with a partnership to create a point-of-sale decentralized application (dApp), making Dogecoin usable as a currency.

As stated by the Dogecoin Foundation, the Dogecoin trailmap represents a dog walk the Dogecoin Foundation is committed to taking and that it believes will contribute to Dogecoin’s success.

The foundation's trailmap outlines a path forward to both secure Dogecoin through network diversification (paving the way for new, faster nodes), and consolidating what Dogecoin is through a written, provable Dogecoin standard with comprehensive testing.