Dogecoin Fans Offered 50% Discount by This Hot Dog Restaurant

Willy-Yums, a family-owned hot dog restaurant located in Bradenton, Florida, will be offering anyone who pays with meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin a sizeable 50% off in February, Patch reports.
Rob Williams, the owner of the restaurant, says that he has been a fan of the canine cryptocurrency for two years after discovering it on the popular commission-free trading app Robinhood.
Buying Dogecoin seemed compelling to Williams because of its low price, which was just $0.002 at that time. The meme coin has since appreciated roughly 36,400%, ultimately peaking at $0.73 on May 8.
Williams likes the fact that Dogecoin "has a cool mascot dog," hailing it as "the people's coin" in a nod to centibillionaire Elon Musk:
It's inexpensive. It's easy to get. It's easy to share. It's simple. It's got a really cool mascot dog.
Willy-Yums already started accepting Dogecoin as a means of payment before running the discount promotion. Customers simply have to scan a QR code in order to pay for their order. So far, only a few people a month have volunteered to pay with DOGE, but Williams hopes that the discount will make the payment option more appealing.
The restaurant offers a wide selection of hot dogs from all over the U.S.
As reported by U.Today, an avid Dogecoin fan from Utah started announcing that he would sell his house at a 10% discount to anyone who pays him in the canine cryptocurrency.
Despite the price rout, Dogecoin has been getting more traction with merchants, with e-car maker Tesla now accepting it for some of its brand merchandise.
Williams says that he has also read about Musk's failed effort to make McDonald's accept Dogecoin.