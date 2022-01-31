Dogecoin Fans Offered 50% Discount by This Hot Dog Restaurant

Willy-Yums, a family-owned hot dog restaurant located in Bradenton, Florida, will be offering anyone who pays with meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin a sizeable 50% off in February, Patch reports.



Rob Williams, the owner of the restaurant, says that he has been a fan of the canine cryptocurrency for two years after discovering it on the popular commission-free trading app Robinhood.



Buying Dogecoin seemed compelling to Williams because of its low price, which was just $0.002 at that time. The meme coin has since appreciated roughly 36,400%, ultimately peaking at $0.73 on May 8.



Williams likes the fact that Dogecoin "has a cool mascot dog," hailing it as "the people's coin" in a nod to centibillionaire Elon Musk:

It's inexpensive. It's easy to get. It's easy to share. It's simple. It's got a really cool mascot dog.

Willy-Yums already started accepting Dogecoin as a means of payment before running the discount promotion. Customers simply have to scan a QR code in order to pay for their order. So far, only a few people a month have volunteered to pay with DOGE, but Williams hopes that the discount will make the payment option more appealing.



The restaurant offers a wide selection of hot dogs from all over the U.S.

Last year, the Dallas Mavericks, a professional basketball team owned by billionaire Mark Cuban, offered special discounted prices for fans who paid in Dogecoin.

As reported by U.Today, an avid Dogecoin fan from Utah started announcing that he would sell his house at a 10% discount to anyone who pays him in the canine cryptocurrency.



Despite the price rout, Dogecoin has been getting more traction with merchants, with e-car maker Tesla now accepting it for some of its brand merchandise.



Williams says that he has also read about Musk's failed effort to make McDonald's accept Dogecoin.