    Dogecoin (DOGE) Witnesses Abnormal 1,120% Imbalance in Bull Liquidations

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin (DOGE) skyrockets 1,120% in 24 hours in jaw-dropping liquidation imbalance
    Thu, 15/08/2024 - 14:51
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Witnesses Abnormal 1,120% Imbalance in Bull Liquidations
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The latest data from CoinGlass shows that the last 24 hours have been pretty rough for traders, who were betting on Dogecoin (DOGE). The stats show that $1.12 million worth of long positions on DOGE were liquidated during this period.

    Advertisement

    On the flip side, short positions were liquidated for just $100,180. So, the difference between bullish and bearish liquidations came to a whopping 1,120% a day.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers 3 Major Signals
    Thu, 08/15/2024 - 13:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers 3 Major Signals
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    XRP $3 Billion Drop: What Happened With Volume?
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Confirms No 10,000 BTC Dump by US
    Ethereum’s Vitalik Makes Major ETH Transfer to Kraken
    Hidden Dogecoin (DOGE) Cross Happening, Bitcoin's (BTC) Path to $70,000, Ethereum (ETH) to Face Bearish Wedge?

    It seems that those who bet on DOGE growing in value over the period in question were unlucky, largely due to the performance of the largest meme cryptocurrency. 

    Yesterday, the price of Dogecoin fell by as much as 5.16% in a couple of hours. Then, in an extremely narrow range, it kept dropping, hurting the bulls who thought the fall was over and started buying back the coin.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price outlook

    However, this does not fully explain the difference, as there are other factors at play. At the start of the week on Monday, the price of DOGE shot up by as much as 7.28%, setting a bullish tone for the following days and prompting traders to open long positions. Eventually, this resulted in million dollar liquidations.

    Article image
    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Officially Becomes Most Profitable Major Meme Coin
    Tue, 08/13/2024 - 16:19
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Officially Becomes Most Profitable Major Meme Coin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Is this just a normal correction, or is it the start of another big drop in Dogecoin prices after the one in early August? Unfortunately, we just do not know. What we do know is that the popular cryptocurrency is still in the spotlight and remains an attractive asset for traders.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 15, 2024 - 14:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 15
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Aug 15, 2024 - 14:42
    Binance Launches New Futures Listings: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Poodlana Raises $300k in a Day: Exchange Listings Tomorrow
    ELFi Protocol, a DEX Derivatives Platform, Officially Launched with a $100,000 Airdrop Event
    iAgent Protocol Unveils Revolutionary Human-Trained AI-Agent from Visual Data
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Witnesses Abnormal 1,120% Imbalance in Bull Liquidations
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for August 15
    Binance Launches New Futures Listings: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD