    Dogecoin (DOGE) Officially Becomes Most Profitable Major Meme Coin

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin (DOGE) has officially emerged as most profitable major meme coin, surpassing its competitors to claim top spot on market
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 16:19
    As it just became known, Dogecoin (DOGE) is officially the most profitable meme cryptocurrency among those whose market capitalization is no less than $1 billion. Thus, as justified by data from IntoTheBlock, Dogecoin, created in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, currently has the highest ratio "in/out of the money," with 72.64% profitable addresses.

    The figure represents 4.65 million addresses, which together hold 70.3 billion DOGE, equivalent to about $7.39 billion. Thus, as things stand, 48.3% of Dogecoin's total market capitalization is in profit.

    For comparison, DOGE's closest competitor in this field is Floki Inu (FLOKI), with 70.49% profitable addresses, which collectively hold tokens worth as much as $965.2 million.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price outlook

    Interestingly, Dogecoin's result is not due to its more than 10-year history but to its price action in recent months. Since the beginning of the year, the price of DOGE has risen by 40%.

    At its peak, it was even higher with a 208% result, but several waves of corrections have significantly compressed price performance. In the last two days, the price of DOGE managed to gain another 4.66% and now stands at $0.105. 

    Article image
    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    If Dogecoin tries again to raid the highs it has already reached this year, it has all the chances to solidify its position as the most profitable major meme coin on the market. But even if not, it is still the king of meme hill.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

