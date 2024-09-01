    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Disappear as September Comes

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin whales have reduced their trading activity, sparking curiosity about meme coin's future
    Sun, 1/09/2024 - 16:45
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Disappear as September Comes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Disturbing developments have been observed behind the scenes of the popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). According to IntoTheBlock's metrics tracking inflows and outflows to the wallets of large investors, i.e., those holding at least 0.1% of the circulating supply of DOGE, whales have significantly reduced their on-chain activity since the beginning of September.

    Advertisement

    In particular, the inflows have decreased from 229.49 million to 27.96 million DOGE per day, a decrease of 87.81%. As for outflows, the statistics are as follows — outflows from the wallets of major investors fell to 17.42 million DOGE from 181.29 million tokens, that is, by 80.7%.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Debunks Popular 'Fool-Proof' Way to Get Rich
    Fri, 08/30/2024 - 14:28
    Dogecoin Founder Debunks Popular 'Fool-Proof' Way to Get Rich
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Peter Schiff Issues Warning About Bitcoin's Waning Momentum
    Cardano (ADA) Price on Edge With Biggest Hard Fork in Just 10 Hours
    Ethereum Creator Makes Key Clarification on ETH Holdings: Details
    Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP Tokens

    As a result, the net flow of Dogecoin into whale wallets is 10.54 million DOGE, four times less than the day before.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Interestingly, whale activity in Dogecoin declined just before September. As many may know, September is often a challenging month for cryptocurrencies due to a mix of seasonal and market factors.

    DOGE's September

    Historically, this month sees weaker performance across financial assets as investors return from summer vacations and reassess their portfolios, often leading to profit taking and selling pressure.

    On the other hand, September has historically been a positive month for DOGE, and for example, the average profitability of the meme cryptocurrency over its history is 11.3%. For Bitcoin, for example, this figure is set at -6.21%.

    Related
    Elon Musk Defeats $258 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Lawsuit
    Fri, 08/30/2024 - 05:44
    Elon Musk Defeats $258 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Lawsuit
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    What awaits Dogecoin in the next 30 days and whether this is a decline in activity from the major players remains an open question. However, there is no doubt that if DOGE shows any major price movement, there will be major players involved.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 1, 2024 - 18:41
    Peter Schiff Issues Warning About Bitcoin's Waning Momentum
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 1, 2024 - 16:30
    DOGE Prediction for September 1
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Issues Warning About Bitcoin's Waning Momentum
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Disappear as September Comes
    DOGE Prediction for September 1
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD