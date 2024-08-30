    Dogecoin Founder Debunks Popular 'Fool-Proof' Way to Get Rich

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    One of two software engineers who created Dogecoin shares his take on popular way of becoming wealthy
    Fri, 30/08/2024 - 14:28
    Dogecoin Founder Debunks Popular 'Fool-Proof' Way to Get Rich
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in 2013, and who is known on the X platform as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has addressed his 2.1 million army of X followers with a tweet that debunked the popular way of getting wealthy.

    This “fool-proof” method is called a lottery, and Markus shared the outcome of his attempts to win a fortune on his X profile.

    "Game of chance fails to work for DOGE creator"

    Billy Markus shared his take on the lottery, “a game of chance,” as a popular way to grow one’s wealth or just make some easy money. In his tweet, Markus said that he “tried so hard,” but in the end, he had no stroke of luck.

    HOT Stories
    Binance Announces Support for Biggest Cardano Hard Fork in History: Details
    'Genesis Keys Are Dead,' Charles Hoskinson Issues Crucial Chang Update
    Shytoshi Kusama Hails Big New SHIB Listing on Top US Exchange
    Elon Musk Defeats $258 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) Lawsuit

    It seems that Shibetoshi Nakamoto treats cryptocurrencies as a lottery as well. In his numerous tweets over the past few years, he likened crypto trading and crypto investing to a mental disease. Whenever he commented on Bitcoin going up or down, he stated that nobody can really predict for sure which way BTC or any other crypto will go – up or down.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet published earlier this week, Markus shared a screenshot of an article published by CoinDesk, which stated that the Bitcoin price was going down because traders were taking profits. He accompanied that tweet with a comment, ironically asking his followers if they were indeed taking profits.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Issues "Bitcoin Profit" Statement as BTC Plunges 7.22%
    Wed, 08/28/2024 - 09:51
    Dogecoin Founder Issues "Bitcoin Profit" Statement as BTC Plunges 7.22%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Elon Musk wins $258 billion DOGE lawsuit

    As reported by U.Today earlier, the world’s biggest and most influential supporter, Elon Musk, has finally managed to win the Dogecoin suit that was filed against him two years ago. The plaintiff represented investors who allegedly suffered from buying Dogecoin, while Elon Musk promoted it prior to that.

    The lawsuit claimed that the tech entrepreneur was engaged in a pyramid scheme. The statement also had it that Elon Musk had enriched himself at the expense of the plaintiff Keith Johnson and other investors by promoting Dogecoin.

    In 2021, he tweeted that he was “The DogeFather” and also promoted Dogecoin during his debut on the popular Saturday Night Live TV show. After that, Dogecoin skyrocketed to an all-time high of $0.7376. Currently, DOGE is changing hands 86.22% below the price peak of $0.1015.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Dogecoin #Elon Musk
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 30, 2024 - 13:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Crashes: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 30, 2024 - 13:25
    Binance Announces Support for Biggest Cardano Hard Fork in History: Details
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Polygon Productions, The World’s Most Immersive 360° Live Sound Experience Set to Debut at AFTER 2049, Singapore’s Biggest Pre-Formula 1 Grand Prix Party
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Founder Debunks Popular 'Fool-Proof' Way to Get Rich
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Crashes: What's Happening?
    Binance Announces Support for Biggest Cardano Hard Fork in History: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD