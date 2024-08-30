Dogecoin Founder Debunks Popular 'Fool-Proof' Way to Get Rich

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in 2013, and who is known on the X platform as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has addressed his 2.1 million army of X followers with a tweet that debunked the popular way of getting wealthy.

This “fool-proof” method is called a lottery, and Markus shared the outcome of his attempts to win a fortune on his X profile.

"Game of chance fails to work for DOGE creator"

Billy Markus shared his take on the lottery, “a game of chance,” as a popular way to grow one’s wealth or just make some easy money. In his tweet, Markus said that he “tried so hard,” but in the end, he had no stroke of luck.

i tried so hard and got so far

— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 29, 2024

It seems that Shibetoshi Nakamoto treats cryptocurrencies as a lottery as well. In his numerous tweets over the past few years, he likened crypto trading and crypto investing to a mental disease. Whenever he commented on Bitcoin going up or down, he stated that nobody can really predict for sure which way BTC or any other crypto will go – up or down.

In a tweet published earlier this week, Markus shared a screenshot of an article published by CoinDesk, which stated that the Bitcoin price was going down because traders were taking profits. He accompanied that tweet with a comment, ironically asking his followers if they were indeed taking profits.

Elon Musk wins $258 billion DOGE lawsuit

As reported by U.Today earlier, the world’s biggest and most influential supporter, Elon Musk, has finally managed to win the Dogecoin suit that was filed against him two years ago. The plaintiff represented investors who allegedly suffered from buying Dogecoin, while Elon Musk promoted it prior to that.

The lawsuit claimed that the tech entrepreneur was engaged in a pyramid scheme. The statement also had it that Elon Musk had enriched himself at the expense of the plaintiff Keith Johnson and other investors by promoting Dogecoin.

In 2021, he tweeted that he was “The DogeFather” and also promoted Dogecoin during his debut on the popular Saturday Night Live TV show. After that, Dogecoin skyrocketed to an all-time high of $0.7376. Currently, DOGE is changing hands 86.22% below the price peak of $0.1015.