    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets 678% in Bullish Whale Activity

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Big DOGE holders are suddenly piling in - Could a major Dogecoin price move be on the horizon?
    Wed, 4/09/2024 - 14:04
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets 678% in Bullish Whale Activity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Something interesting is brewing behind the scenes of Dogecoin (DOGE), according to data from IntoTheBlock. As on-chain statistics indicate, the popular meme cryptocurrency has seen a spike in flows into major holders' wallets over the past 24 hours. Going from 50.29 million DOGE to 341.14 million DOGE, this growth reflects a 678% increase in just one day. 

    Advertisement

    It may signal that some big players with more than 0.1% of the coins in circulation are buying up Dogecoin. Many large holders may make purchases on central exchanges and then move their coins into cold storage. 

    Related
    119 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Sent to Robinhood: Details
    Wed, 09/04/2024 - 11:31
    119 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Sent to Robinhood: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    HOT Stories
    Bear Market Confirmed? Trading Legend Peter Brandt Shares Must-See Bitcoin Price Prediction
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    This Is Where Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Heading, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Bad State, Solana (SOL) Bounce Is Incoming, Here's Why
    Top Exchange Enables WIF and PEPE Trading in Canada

    When we see spikes in large holder inflows, it could be a sign that the price is bottoming out, as these addresses tend to buy in bulk after significant corrections.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    However, some of them are seemingly reducing their DOGE holdings, as outflows from such wallets increased by 300% - from 52.61 million to 185.79 million DOGE. 

    Nevertheless, the net flow still increased significantly in the last 24 hours, going from negative to as much as 155.36 million DOGE.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price outlook

    Speaking of Dogecoin's price bottoming out, let's take a look at its chart. As you can see, over the past few hours, DOGE has been experiencing roller coaster price action, falling and rising by at least 4% in a single day. 

    Currently, the price of a major meme coin is quoted at $0.0956, which is actually near its local bottom set yesterday, when the price fell as low as $0.091 - the lowest price point since early August. 

    Article image
    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Clear One Zero If This Trend Plays Out
    Tue, 09/03/2024 - 15:38
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Might Clear One Zero If This Trend Plays Out
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Often a network eruption like this, with large holders of DOGE, serves as a precursor to major price shifts. Whether this is the case with Dogecoin this time around remains to be seen.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 12:58
    $8 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Threshold Breached: What's Next?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 12:16
    Dogecoin Dominance Under Threat as PEPE Steps Up
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aleph Zero Joins CAMARA as the First Blockchain Organization
    GriffinAI Unveils the Playground for AI Agents
    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $8 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Threshold Breached: What's Next?
    Dogecoin Dominance Under Threat as PEPE Steps Up
    Ripple Transfers 100 Million XRP Tokens - What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD