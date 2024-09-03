    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets 925% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin traders faced dramatic shake-up as short positions were destroyed with $842,560 in liquidations
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 15:11
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As data from CoinGlass shows, the last 24 hours have been painful for traders who were bearish on Dogecoin (DOGE). Thus, short positions opened with derivatives on the popular meme cryptocurrency took a significant hit, with total liquidations of $842,560. 

    It does not seem like much in the realm of the crypto market, but compared to the data on long positions, this is hot. For example, during the period under review, liquidations of long positions on DOGE totaled $91,640. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Disappearing: Details
    Ethereum in Death Spiral, Fred Krueger Proves It
    Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    This puts the liquidation imbalance between bulls and bears at a staggering 925%. 

    Reasons

    How is this possible, one might ask. As always, the answer can be found on the Dogecoin price chart. From the 2nd to the 3rd of September, the price of the major meme cryptocurrency soared by over 6%, regaining the $0.10 price mark at the peak of the rise. 

    Most of this growth came in three hours, when DOGE added 3% in two consecutive hours yesterday, and 1.45% today. As a result, bears, especially latecomers, and those who had bet on the meme coin's fall to $0.0942 were liquidated, thus contributing to the price's upward kickoff.

    Article image
    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Interestingly, however, today the price of the meme coin delivered on the bearish side, but only after a crazy 925% imbalance was recorded. Currently, in the last hour and a half, the price of Dogecoin has fallen by 2.91%. Dogecoin is now trading at $0.098 per coin.

    In conclusion, we can see that the roller coaster price action is back, but nevertheless, it is the end of a boring market - at least for now.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

