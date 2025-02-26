Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 22:33
    Drop caused Dogecoin to lose key support crucial for price action
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is recording significant declines as the crypto market faces selling pressure.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin has now lost more than 15% of its value in the past two days after a sharp decline at the start of the week continued during the early Tuesday trading session.

    Related
    DOGE to Moon? 30% Dogecoin Price Rally Predicted in Next 3 Months
    Mon, 02/24/2025 - 15:34
    DOGE to Moon? 30% Dogecoin Price Rally Predicted in Next 3 Months
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    'Bitcoin Won't Die': Binance's CZ
    Schiff Names ‘Big Risk’ for Saylor
    Ripple President Reacts to PayPal’s Stablecoin Move
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Yearly Low, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Aggravated, Solana (SOL) Far Too Close to $100

    The drop has caused Dogecoin to slip below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.24 for the first time since October 2024. This key technical level had previously acted as a strong support zone for Dogecoin's price.

    Advertisement

    The broader crypto market remains volatile, which puts pressure on Dogecoin's price. Bitcoin fell below $90,000, reaching its lowest valuation since mid-November. Other cryptocurrencies slumped, including Dogecoin, which is down significantly for the day. At the time of writing, DOGE was down 14% in the last 24 hours to $0.199. An index tracking the major digital tokens was poised for its biggest four-day decline since early August.

    Altcoins have been under pressure as investors look elsewhere, with the sector still reeling from the Bybit attack last week. Since mid-December, most tokens have lost between 30% and 80%.

    Dogecoin price action

    Dogecoin has maintained its downward trend; following a major shift in Monday's trading session, the cryptocurrency slipped below the daily SMA 200 at $0.24. The slide continued into Tuesday's session, with prices touching lows of $0.195.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Ali, a crypto analyst, highlights the importance of the $0.19 support. According to Ali, if Dogecoin drops below $0.19, the probability of a deeper correction toward $0.060 significantly increases.

    Related
    Dogecoin Whales Go Silent, What This Means for DOGE’s Next Move
    Sat, 02/08/2025 - 12:22
    Dogecoin Whales Go Silent, What This Means for DOGE’s Next Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Contrary to this assumption, if the Dogecoin price turns up from this support line and reclaims the daily SMA 200 support, it might indicate that selling pressure is easing. Dogecoin may attempt to rally to the 50-day SMA of $0.30, where it might encounter resistance.

    #Dogecoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 9:43
    Litecoin (LTC) Leads Altcoin Recovery as Price Jumps 5%, What's Next?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 9:30
    'Bitcoin Won't Die': Binance's CZ
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Frog Knox Presale Launches Amid Fort Knox Controversy, Offering Unique Investment Opportunity
    Traders Fair Mexico 2025: Empowering Local Financial Experts Amidst Mexico's Fintech Boom
    Exchangedesk.ae: The Ultimate OTC Crypto Desk for High-Value Transactions, Luxury Asset Acquisitions, and Wealth Management in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Litecoin (LTC) Leads Altcoin Recovery as Price Jumps 5%, What's Next?
    'Bitcoin Won't Die': Binance's CZ
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD