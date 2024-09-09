Dogecoin Adds Another Zero, Peter Brandt Makes Important Bitcoin Correction Statement, 187 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) adds another zero

The market has recently seen Dogecoin dropping below the important $0.10 level, which raised concerns among its holders about whether it will be able to recover. The decline in DOGE's value was accompanied by low trading volumes, suggesting that investors now lack buying interest, which makes a bounce back seem unlikely. Besides, a potential death cross between the 200-day and 50-day EMAs may signal an even more severe correction ahead. The inability to hold above the $0.10 price mark and the lack of support from the larger market environment are worrying signs for those favoring the dog-themed coin. In general, Dogecoin's technical indicators point to continued bearish momentum, unless there is a renewed surge in interest or an endorsement from renowned crypto influencers.

Legendary trader Peter Brandt makes important Bitcoin correction statement

Peter Brandt, seasoned commodities trader, took to X platform to comment on Bitcoin's nearly 6% plunge, demonstrated on Sept. 6. As a result of this correction, the largest crypto declined from the $56,500 zone to $53,200; as noted by Brandt, the last time BTC had closed at that low a level was Feb. 25 this year. The analyst also shared a chart, which shows a steady decline since mid-March, following an all-time high of $73,750, with the asset down 26.39% since reaching that historic peak. The expert pointed out "two dimensions to drawdowns – price and duration." In Brandt's opinion, prolonged corrections can inflict more emotional damage than sharp declines. The correction was not left unnoticed by vocal Bitcoin supporter Samson Mow; in his X post , he confidently stated that "everyone that thinks Bitcoin will go lower is wrong."

