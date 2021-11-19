lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Dogecoin Creator Addresses "Harassing" and "Insulting" Shiba Inu Community

News
Fri, 11/19/2021 - 09:58
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rivalry continues, with the creator of the former addressing toxicity and scammers inside the Shiba Inu community
Dogecoin Creator Addresses "Harassing" and "Insulting" Shiba Inu Community
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin founder and current project advisor has addressed harassment and insults incoming from the Shiba Inu community after the developer criticized the large number of scam accounts existing inside the community.

Previously, the Dogecoin developer posted a tweet that mentioned Jack Dorsey and contained a phone screen capture of a comment thread, including hundreds of links related to scammy "Shiba" projects that have nothing to do with the real SHIB currency.

After posting the tweet, members of the Shiba Inu community reacted to Billy Markus by insulting him in the comments for showing the "Shiba Army" in a bad light, which led to a small thread of Markus describing his thoughts and feelings toward the SHIB token and the community around it.

"Shibetoshi Nakamoto" stated that he does not care which cryptocurrency a person buys or sells because it means nothing to him. The only thing the Dogecoin creator cares about is people's attitude toward him.

It's not rocket science. Don't be an [nasty piece of work], and I won't care. Be an [unpleasant person], I won't like you or your community.

Then later he added that the same attitude goes for the Dogecoin community or any coin or token community that decides to harass influencers calling out blatant scams and toxicity inside crypto society.

Related
Memecoin Bloodbath: Shiba Inu, Doge and Floki Drop by 8% on Average

Billy has also reminded the crypto community that he has no responsibility for Dogecoin anymore since he is not an active part of the development team. But at the same time, the founder cares about the community and hopes that it can be "mildly okay."

#Shiba Inu #Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
11/20/2021 - 16:33
Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
11/20/2021 - 16:22
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
11/20/2021 - 16:09
SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov