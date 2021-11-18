lumenswap_lottery
Dogecoin Adoption Is Likely Exaggerated, Says Australian Central Bank

Thu, 11/18/2021 - 07:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Do 5% of Australians really own Dogecoin? An RBA official doesn't buy it
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
While Dogecoin undoubtedly captured the hearts and minds of investors earlier this year, it may not be as popular as people think it is, according to a Reserve Bank of Australia official, The Canberra Times reports.

Tony Richards, head of payments at the RBA, has questioned the veracity of polls that display high rates of cryptocurrency adoption.

He particularly mentioned one recent survey, which shows that 5% of all Australians own meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Richards explains that such online polls likely exclude older people and areas with poor internet connectivity.

The RBA official pointed to the fact that the market cap of the meme cryptocurrency reached a staggering $88 billion earlier this year, which he believes illustrates the state of the market.

"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Integrated by One of Leading Crypto Payment Processors

No threat to the Aussie dollar

Despite the rapid proliferation of cryptocurrencies, Richards does not think that they pose a threat to the Australian dollar since he does not believe that it will reach widespread adoption as a means of payment:

I can't see shops posting their prices in cryptocurrencies or companies doing their annual reports in cryptocurrencies or lots of people wanting to get paid in cryptocurrencies.

He believes that investors may also become more vigilant about the risks associated with cryptocurrencies, such as regulatory uncertainty, their environmental impact and criminal use cases.

Despite being a crypto skeptic, Richards created a crypto wallet all the way back in 2014 since learning about new payment instruments as part of his job.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

