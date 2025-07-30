Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    200,000,000 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, This Shows Why

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 30/07/2025 - 15:44
    Mysterious Dogecoin whale pulls 200,000,000 DOGE out of Robinhood, sign of sustained adoption
    Advertisement
    200,000,000 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, This Shows Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the world’s biggest meme coin, recently witnessed a sharp rise in its market. Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert revealed that 200 million DOGE coins were moved from Robinhood to an unknown wallet. 

    Advertisement

    This move signaled a potential shift in investor sentiment as the DOGE price struggles amid broader market volatility. 

    Dogecoin whale activity intensifies

    According to Whale Alerts, the 200,000,000 DOGE transferred from Robinhood were valued at about $43.4 million. The receiver address remained unidentified, leaving market watchers to ponder the intention behind the recent activity.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/26/2025 - 09:34
    Dogecoin Price Celebrates 'Huge Win,' Targeting Further Rise: Analyst
    ByYuri Molchan

    Some market analysts have linked the transaction to an OTC (over-the-counter) transfer that occurs outside of a crypto exchange. Others claim whales are likely reshuffling their funds.

    It is important to note that the sender wallet linked to Robinhood is not new. This wallet, "DDuXG…Bruc1," recently transferred over 321 million DOGE to an unknown wallet.

    In a separate transaction, this whale pulled out 180,000,000 DOGE from Robinhood. This transfer, worth a total of $49,997,419 at the time, happened in just one transaction.

    Can DOGE experience bullish turnaround?

    Meanwhile, the price of DOGE continues to trade sideways. In the past 24 hours, DOGE has decreased by 3.4% to $0.2184. The trading volume also plummeted 8.8% to $2.12 billion, indicating reduced investors’ interest. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/25/2025 - 14:38
    Dogecoin on Verge of Hourly Golden Cross Flip
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    However, the lack of price appreciation is usually typical of accumulation periods. Large movement of tokens from exchanges often suggests holders are planning to hold long-term rather than sell.

    If this trend holds, DOGE prices could rally higher as long as demand remains steady or increases.

    Moreover, Dogecoin's open interest recently increased by 5.98%, while trading volume surged 62.12% to $2.49 billion. This rally indicated that DOGE holders are anticipating an uptick in the coming days, with the current price poised to form a local bottom and rebound basis.

    #Dogecoin #Robinhood
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 15:33
    Coinbase Inks Collaboration With Major US Bank to Drive Crypto Adoption
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 30, 2025 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 100% in Sudden Coinbase Whale Activity
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    tokenforge Introduces $TKFG Presale – Infrastructure-First, Built in Germany, Aligned With MiCAR
    Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M as Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
    Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment from Draper Associates and Draper Dragon to Pioneer Native dApp Infrastructure on Bitcoin
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    200,000,000 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, This Shows Why
    Coinbase Inks Collaboration With Major US Bank to Drive Crypto Adoption
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 100% in Sudden Coinbase Whale Activity
    Show all