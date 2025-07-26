Dogecoin Founder Comments on Making of DOGE With Zuckerberg Reference: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, the software engineer who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer, has struck back at a troll who made a joke about the making of DOGE in 2013.

Markus responded and both of them referred to the same source — The Social Network movie based on The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich published in 2009. Billy Markus is known on the X platform as Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

"TheDogecoin" and Zuckerberg-Facebook reference

Markus published a tweet, proposing that his followers should “make up a piece of lore” about themselves. An X user @KellyKulikoff responded that he witnessed Markus creating Dogecoin and he gave Markus an important piece of advice.

Kulikoff stated that Markus wanted to call the coin “TheDogecoin” but he recommended calling the new crypto “Dogecoin,” dropping “the.” This is a clear reference to Social Network, when the character played by Justin Timberlake (Sean Parker) advised Zuckerberg to call his social network not “The Facebook” but just “Facebook.”

i remember this thank you pic.twitter.com/83XbTusAil — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 25, 2025

Markus appreciated the joke and responded with an animated GIF from this movie, adding: “I remember this thank you.”

Markus warns of "crypto crash"

A week ago, Billy Markus, who is known for his joking and ironic attitude toward crypto investing and trading, published a tweet, in which he warned the community against a possible crash. On that day, July 18, the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, surged to a local high of $120,000.

Markus believes in the chaotic behavior of the crypto market rather than any particular macroeconomic factors triggering price increases/falls, as he has many times stated in his tweets. On July 18, he warned everyone not to open the website of the real estate platform Zillow, saying that it may crash the crypto market.

Some experts believe that real estate goes up when crypto crashes and the other way around.