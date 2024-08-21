    Dogecoin Community Excited by Elon Musk's New Post, $2.47 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, PEPE Achieves Top Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    U.Today's daily news digest keeps you informed of the most important updates in the crypto industry
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 16:41
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Contents
    U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

    Elon Musk stuns Dogecoin community with new post

    Yesterday, the spotlight of Elon Musk's attention once again lit up the Dogecoin community. The billionaire, who is well known for his support of the dog-themed meme coin, shared an X post with a picture showing him as an executive in the Department of Government Efficiency. Curiously, Musk's title is an acronym for DOGE. "I am ready to serve," reads the Tesla CEO's comment to the picture. The post immediately gained great attention from crypto enthusiasts and the Dogecoin community; at the moment of writing, it scored over one million likes and more than 55,000 comments. Also, after the picture went live, the price of DOGE spiked by 3.56%, reaching $0.105. Even though the most likely reason behind the spike is the overall crypto market that has been rising, Musk's involvement has led to renewed interest in the coin from market participants.

    $2.47 billion XRP in 24 hours, What happened?

    As the crypto market is returning to a bullish sentiment, many digital assets experienced significant price increases. Among them was XRP, a Ripple-affiliated token; yesterday, it surged by 4.17% to the $0.61 level, with its market cap jumping to an astonishing $34 billion. The massive rise in trading activity for XRP is adding support to this bullish momentum. Per CoinGlass data, the trading volume of XRP has surged 105.84% over the previous 24 hours, reaching the $2.47 billion level. However, today, XRP lost its steam; the trading volume has dropped by 43.78%, currently standing at $1.24 billion, per CoinGlass. The token is now changing hands at $0.5928, up by a modest 0.06%, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB challenger PEPE achieves top exchange listing

    According to a recent announcement by Upbit, South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, it has added USDT trading pairs for two meme coins. As stated in the update, the two meme coins are Brett (BRETT) and PEPE. While BRETT will function on the Base network, PEPE remains active on the Ethereum network, and users who deposit or withdraw through networks other than the specified one will not receive support. PEPE saw an increase in its value following the news, jumping by 11.55% to $0.000008053. This marks the first time in a week that the token has rebounded in price performance. Currently, PEPE is trading at $0.000007689, down 0.8% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin #XRP #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
