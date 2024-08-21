Dogecoin Community Excited by Elon Musk's New Post, $2.47 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, PEPE Achieves Top Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Elon Musk stuns Dogecoin community with new post

Yesterday, the spotlight of Elon Musk's attention once again lit up the Dogecoin community. The billionaire, who is well known for his support of the dog-themed meme coin, shared an X post with a picture showing him as an executive in the Department of Government Efficiency. Curiously, Musk's title is an acronym for DOGE. "I am ready to serve," reads the Tesla CEO's comment to the picture. The post immediately gained great attention from crypto enthusiasts and the Dogecoin community; at the moment of writing, it scored over one million likes and more than 55,000 comments. Also, after the picture went live, the price of DOGE spiked by 3.56%, reaching $0.105. Even though the most likely reason behind the spike is the overall crypto market that has been rising, Musk's involvement has led to renewed interest in the coin from market participants.

$2.47 billion XRP in 24 hours, What happened?

As the crypto market is returning to a bullish sentiment, many digital assets experienced significant price increases. Among them was XRP, a Ripple-affiliated token; yesterday , it surged by 4.17% to the $0.61 level, with its market cap jumping to an astonishing $34 billion. The massive rise in trading activity for XRP is adding support to this bullish momentum. Per CoinGlass data , the trading volume of XRP has surged 105.84% over the previous 24 hours, reaching the $2.47 billion level. However, today, XRP lost its steam; the trading volume has dropped by 43.78%, currently standing at $1.24 billion, per CoinGlass. The token is now changing hands at $0.5928, up by a modest 0.06%, according to CoinMarketCap.

