    $2.47 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, What Happened?

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Crypto community witnessing boost in XRP's trading activity
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 12:08
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bullish sentiment has returned to the crypto market, as many coins have witnessed notable price increases. According to CMC, the total crypto market cap is currently at $2.14 trillion, a rise of 4.05% over the last day. The total market volume has also surged 27.05% to $65.19 billion, reflecting the intense trading activity.

    XRP, one of the most popular altcoins, has also witnessed a big jump in its price. Over the past 24 hours, it has surged 4.17% to the $0.61 level. Moreover, the market cap of the Ripple-based coin has jumped 4.17% to a whopping $34 billion. The XRP price hit a low of $0.55 over the last week after massive gains witnessed earlier this month.

    XRP sees intense trading activity

    However, it appears that the brief correction period is over, as the coin is rallying again. Supporting this bullish momentum is the massive rise in trading activity for XRP. According to Coinglass, the trading volume of XRP has surged 105.84% in the last 24 hours. It is currently standing at the $2.47 billion level.

    Additionally, there is an increase of 10.94% in Open Interest (OI), which currently stands at $712.63 million. It reveals that traders have increased their open positions for XRP, a solid indicator of rising investor confidence in the coin. The massive rise in the trading volume further supports this bullish outlook.

    Another positive signal is emerging from the coin’s moving averages. XRP is currently trading above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), according to TradingView. It is a crucial metric as it reveals the broader price movement of the coin. Since XRP is trading above this level, it clearly means that the broader outlook has remained bullish. Despite the recent correction, XRP is still expected to sustain its upward rally.

    #XRP News #ripple
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

