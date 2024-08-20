    SHIB Challenger PEPE Achieves Top Exchange Listing

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    PEPE has gone live on Upbit
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 12:47
    SHIB Challenger PEPE Achieves Top Exchange Listing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The meme coin market has witnessed some significant moves on the Asian market. In a notable twist, Pepe Coin (PEPE) has made the list of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit. The exchange announced the addition of USDT trading pairs for two meme coins.

    Advertisement

    PEPE's community-driven ecosystem and market position

    According to the update, the two meme coins with USDT trading pairs include Brett (BRETT) and PEPE. While BRETT will function on the Base network, PEPE remains active on the Ethereum network, and users who deposit or withdraw through networks other than the specified one will not receive support.

    Related
    $2.47 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, What Happened?
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 12:08
    $2.47 Billion XRP in 24 Hours, What Happened?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Pepe, a meme coin issued on the Ethereum network in April 2023, remains a major Shiba Inu challenger and looks set to dominate with its iconic frog character. Despite not having its own token utility, Pepe meme coin has begun to see its uses emerge as the community-driven ecosystem grows.

    This listing on South Korea’s largest crypto exchange has been described as a major move to claim the market position. Significantly, this development comes after PEPE recorded a noteworthy shake-up as the market saw the transfer of 500 billion PEPE worth $4 million to Kraken, a top U.S.-based exchange.

    Positive market reaction for PEPE

    At the time of writing, the market has reacted positively to the listing, with PEPE currently up by 11.55% and $0.000008053. This marks the first time within a week that the token has rebounded in price performance.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exec Defends Shytoshi Kusama's Anonymity Stance
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 11:45
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exec Defends Shytoshi Kusama's Anonymity Stance
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Notably, in the early days of August, Pepe and two other altcoins took a major hit as liquidation rose for the meme coin. As reported by U.Today, a total of $2.85 million worth of PEPE comprising $1.86 million Pepe from longs and another $967,980 from shorts were withdrawn by investors.

    While Pepe may have also experienced its share of market volatility, observers say the meme coin appears poised to give Shiba Inu a major run for its money in the long term.

    #PEPE
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 12:40
    XRPL Testnet Successfully Reset for Improvements — What's Next?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 12:26
    Vitalik Buterin Gives Elon Musk Important Advice
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    EXMO.com Expands Horizons: New Earn Program and Enhanced Limits for Investors
    CryptoGames Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exciting Events and New Opportunities
    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Challenger PEPE Achieves Top Exchange Listing
    XRPL Testnet Successfully Reset for Improvements — What's Next?
    Vitalik Buterin Gives Elon Musk Important Advice
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD