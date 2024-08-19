    XRP Golden Cross Done

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP delivers one of strongest bullish signals on market
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 11:24
    XRP Golden Cross Done
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Recently XRP saw the formation of a golden cross, a technical pattern that is frequently taken as a bullish indication by the market. This happens when a long-term moving average crosses above a short-term moving average, suggesting that momentum may be about to change.

    This cross indicates that the market is getting better for XRP and that the asset may be headed for a comeback. A pivotal point has been reached on the XRP chart with the golden cross, particularly given the recent lackluster performance of the market. Usually this crossover indicates the start of a longer-term uptrend that could draw in more buyers and improve the asset's position. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Following the golden cross, there has already been some positive momentum in the price action, with XRP making an attempt to breach significant resistance levels. It is important to proceed cautiously with this optimism, though. Long-term analysis indicates that XRP is still in a wider downtrend, even with the short-term bullish signal. Any significant rebound from the asset's recent strong resistance and selling pressure could be thwarted.

    Even though the recent price increase is encouraging, it is still contained within the current downward trend, so it is unclear if XRP will be able to maintain this positive momentum. It is imperative for market participants to take into account the broader context of the cryptocurrency market.

    Even though the golden cross is a good sign, there is still a lot of uncertainty on the market, and important assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin are giving mixed signals. The way the market as a whole performs in the upcoming weeks will probably affect XRP's course.

    #XRP
