Dogecoin Cofounder Makes $200,000 Bitcoin Statement: Details

Billy Markus, the cofounder of Dogecoin (DOGE), who goes by "Shibetoshi Nakamoto" on X, has recently made a statement concerning a $200,000 Bitcoin price. Bitcoin soared beyond $100,000 in the late Wednesday trading session, setting new all-time highs at $104,000.

Known for his humor and candor, Markus tweeted, "Bitcoin hasn’t broken $200k today. I am bored." While the tone was playful, the underlying sentiment sparks speculation about Markus’s expectations for Bitcoin's price action.

Bitcoin reaching the $200,000 mark is an ambitious goal that many have debated in the past. While Markus’s tweet may have been lighthearted, it aligns with the narrative that Bitcoin might hit new highs, considering that it took a 135% year-to-date surge for it to surpass $100,000, and the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is no stranger to such dramatic price moves.

The crypto community reacted to the Dogecoin cofounder's tweet, with many viewing it as another example of his signature wit.

Whether Markus’s tweet was a serious forecast or just playful banter, it has reignited discussions about Bitcoin’s potential trajectory. While $200,000 might seem far off, anything is possible. For now, Bitcoin is currently trading below $200,000, but Markus' boredom may not continue forever.

Bitcoin surpasses $100,000

Late Wednesday evening, the price of Bitcoin surpassed the long-awaited $100,000 mark for the first time in history. This milestone drew reactions from the crypto community, including Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, who tweeted that "it happened" and "is not over the top enough."

Michael Saylor, cofounder and chairman of MicroStrategy, reacted to the milestone by declaring, "There is going to be a 100K Party."

Bitcoin's price climb continued on Thursday, topping $104,000 on Coinbase. Bitcoin was last up 7.24% at $102,896 as of writing, according to CoinMarketCap data.

A price just north of $100,000 has increased Bitcoin's market worth to more than $2 trillion, making it a greater financial asset than all but a few public firms, including Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. And $2 trillion is roughly the market value of the entire FTSE 100 Index of British stocks.