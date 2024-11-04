Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Stock Eyes Epic Milestone in Next Two Days

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) might be on the verge of achieving a significant milestone. According to BitMEX Research, MSTR is just two trading days away from maintaining a 20-day streak of closing above $186.23 within a 30-day window.

Advertisement

In a recent tweet, BitMEX Research highlights that MicroStrategy's stock has held steady, maintaining a closing price above $186.23 for 18 out of the last 28 trading days. If this trend continues for the next two days, MSTR will have closed above this critical threshold for 20 trading days within 30 days.

Looks like 2 more days to go, until $MSTR closes over $186.23 for 20 trading days in a 30 day window



Find out what this could mean here: https://t.co/mQK4ODuUlM pic.twitter.com/R5DMiFLA43 — BitMEX Research (@BitMEXResearch) November 4, 2024

Since the collapse of the crypto markets two years ago, MicroStrategy has outperformed almost every major U.S. stock, including AI bellwether Nvidia Corp.

Advertisement

In the past week, MicroStrategy neared a more than two-decade high of $258.24 as Bitcoin surged toward its all-time high of nearly $74,000 set in March. The shares have risen by more than 300% this year, beating Bitcoin's roughly 70% advance, thanks to Executive Chairman Michael Saylor’s leveraged investment strategy.

What this means

MicroStrategy’s trajectory has been closely followed due to its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy, which has positioned the company as one of the largest corporate holders of the cryptocurrency.

In a recent blog post, BitMEX research examined MicroStrategy’s outstanding bonds, taking a look at their structure and convertibility options. Thus, the anticipation surrounding MSTR’s potential milestone.

As explained by BitMEX, on or after a specific date, MicroStrategy has the right, but not the obligation, to redeem the bonds and pay the holders cash. This right can only be exercised if the stock trades more than 30% above the conversion price, for any 20 days (consecutive or not) in any rolling 30-day trading window.

With zero coupon bonds, the MSTR cash option date of February 2024 has already passed. The conversion price is $143.25, and a 30% premium to this is $186.23. This option is close to coming into play as MSTR is set to close above $186.23 for 20 days within a 30-day window. Exercising this option would create value for MSTR shareholders, but bondholders may be able to prevent this by exercising their conversion rights.