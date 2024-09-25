Dogecoin Cofounder Breaks Silence on Satoshi Bitcoin Speculations

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In recent tweets, Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, who goes by "Shibetoshi Nakomoto" on X, addressed speculation about his involvement with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Advertisement

Markus reiterated in his post that, aside from Dogecoin and an earlier project called "Bells," he has not been involved in creating or working on any other cryptocurrency, stating that he has not worked on any cryptocurrency projects since 2014 and has no plans to do so again.

"Anything claiming I am affiliated is lying," Markus added putting to rest any speculation about his involvement with other blockchain initiatives.

yes and i created the internet and oxygen Advertisement September 25, 2024

However, the conversation took a humorous turn when X influencer Ian Miles Cheong cheekily responded with, "But you created Bitcoin." Markus, brushing off the claim in his characteristic humor, responded, "Yes, and I created the internet and oxygen," highlighting the absurdity of the speculation.

This exchange comes amid a flurry of theories linking various figures in the cryptocurrency world to the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. The Dogecoin cofounder's humorous yet firm denial aims to put the speculation to rest and clarify his position within the crypto community.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created in 2013 as a lighthearted alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin - four years after Bitcoin launched in 2009. Satoshi also disappeared from the scene in 2011, making it unlikely that the Dogecoin founder was Satoshi.

Satoshi remains mystery

Despite efforts to investigate and uncover Satoshi Nakamoto's identity, the Bitcoin creator remains a mystery, with no recognized real-world character to attach him to. Given this, there is constantly much speculation about Satoshi's identity.

There are suggestions that Satoshi might not be a single person. Instead, he may be a group that worked on perfecting and developing the code that powers Bitcoin.

Some believe that the complexity of coding used to build Bitcoin would have required more than one person, and it was likely developed by a team of coders. To the present, the mystery of Satoshi remains uncracked.