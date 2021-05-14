Dogecoin Co-Creator Slams Elon Musk as "Self-Absorbed Grifter"

News
Fri, 05/14/2021 - 15:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer recently reemerged on Twitter to share a scathing critique of Elon Musk
Dogecoin Co-Creator Slams Elon Musk as "Self-Absorbed Grifter"
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer has recently reemerged on Twitter to throw some major shade on Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Palmer called his creation's most powerful promoter "a self-absorbed grifter" in a now-deleted tweet.

Twitter
Image by twitter.com

He also took a jab at Musk's (mostly panned) "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut, describing it as "cringe."

After helping to send the price of the canine coin into the stratosphere with his tweets and delivering on his SpaceX mission promise, Musk has become the patron saint of the Dogecoin community.

The "toxic" and greedy cryptocurrency ecosystem is the exact reason why Palmer parted ways with Doge as early as 2015.

People inflating the market cap of the parody coin from 2013 with no active development and plenty of security vulnerabilities to the tune of a staggering $90 billion is something that the original "Dogefather" warned about a few years ago.

Related
"Dogefather" Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Is Going to Take Over the World on "SNL," Mentions Bitcoin and Ethereum

The most expensive Honda Civic in the world

Billy Markus, the other Dogecoin co-creator, also posted a warning on Reddit three months ago, when the Shiba Inu-inspired coin was far below its recent highs:
 

Bitball Bitball

People are talking about Dogecoin going to $1; that would make the "market cap" larger than actual companies that provide services to millions, such as Boeing, Starbucks, American Express, IBM. Does Dogecoin deserve that? That is not something I can comprehend, let alone answer.

Markus also revealed that he had sold all of his crypto as early as 2015 to buy a used Honda Civic.

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image XRP Holders' Petition to Investigate Jay Clayton Obtains Required Number of Signatures
05/14/2021 - 17:16

XRP Holders' Petition to Investigate Jay Clayton Obtains Required Number of Signatures
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image DAO1 Announces Initial Launchpad Offering on YFDAI: Details
05/14/2021 - 17:14

DAO1 Announces Initial Launchpad Offering on YFDAI: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 14
05/14/2021 - 16:30

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img