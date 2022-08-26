Dogechain (DC) Price Explodes 220%, Here's Why

Dogechain (DC), the native token of Dogechain, went ballistic earlier today, with its price soaring by more than 220% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Image by coinmarketcap.com

It reached a new all-time high of $0.002694 an hour ago before paring some gains.



The massive price spike came after KuCoin, one of the top cryptocurrency trading platforms, announced the listing of the token. Its users will be able to start trading the DC/USDT pair starting from Aug. 27. On top of that, the DC was also listed by MEXC Global earlier today.



Dogechain is supposed to serve as a Layer 2 solution for the top meme coin, bringing non-fungible tokens and various decentralized finance applications to Dogecoin users by providing full compatibility with Ethereum-based smart contracts.