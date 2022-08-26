3AC Co-Founder Could Face Imprisonment

Su Zhu, one of the founders of failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, could be facing a jail sentence, according to his affidavit

According to a report published by Bloomberg, Su Zhu, one of the founders of the embattled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, is concerned about facing jail time.



In his affidavit, which he delivered in person in Thailand earlier this month, he claims that he could face “fines and imprisonment” as a director of Three Arrows Fund LP (TACPL) along with other representatives of the failed hedge fund.