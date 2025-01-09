Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin and Dogecoin Correlation Spotlighted by Bloomberg Analyst

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bloomberg analyst uncovers 52-week correlation figure of BTC and DOGE
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 15:22
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin and Dogecoin Correlation Spotlighted by Bloomberg Analyst
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Patterns have started to emerge amid ongoing price volatility on the cryptocurrency market. There are signs of strong correlations between digital assets and traditional financial assets. In a post on X, Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, highlighted the correlations of some of these assets.

    Advertisement

    Strong positive correlation

    McGlone noted that Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have a strong positive correlation of 0.68. This suggests that Bitcoin’s price movement closely determines those of DOGE. In the broader market dynamics, both coins rise and fall together due to the correlation.

    Related
    Did Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Reach Bottom?
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 12:55
    Did Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Reach Bottom?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    McGlone’s analysis appears to be playing out as Bitcoin and Dogecoin are experiencing a downward price movement as of this writing. Interestingly, the price decline commenced hours apart, with Bitcoin descending first, only for DOGE to follow the same trajectory.

    CoinMarketCap data shows BTC is exchanging hands at $92,873.61, a 3.04% decrease in the last 24 hours. DOGE has registered a slightly higher decline of 8.16% at $0.3214. Regardless of the percentage difference, both are experiencing a rapid decline compared to how they started in January.

    However, on rare occasions, DOGE has broken the correlation with Bitcoin, as reported by U.Today.

    Comparative analysis with traditional assets

    McGlone further emphasized this correlation by comparing BTC with traditional assets like the S&P 500. This positive correlation of 0.32 with BTC indicates a modest relationship with the stock market. When the S&P 500 rises or falls, Bitcoin tends to follow in the same direction, but not strongly like BTC-DOGE dynamics.

    Related
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: 'Doge Inevitable'; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 11:13
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: 'Doge Inevitable'; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    According to McGlone, gold and the U.S. Dollar Index have 0.15 and -0.14, respectively. This emphasizes the weak relationship between Bitcoin and gold. The negative correlation with the U.S. dollar index implies that BTC moves in the opposite direction of the dollar value.

    When Bitcoin strengthens, the dollar weakens, and vice versa. Overall, the stronger correlation is currently playing out on the broader cryptocurrency market, where BTC and DOGE are on a downward trajectory.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 9, 2025 - 16:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Brink of Being Oversold, Bollinger Bands Signal
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 9, 2025 - 16:01
    First Bitcoin Holder Might Enter S&P 500, And It's Not MicroStrategy
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Brink of Being Oversold, Bollinger Bands Signal
    First Bitcoin Holder Might Enter S&P 500, And It's Not MicroStrategy
    XRP Forms First Bearish Signal of 2025: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD