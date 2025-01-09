Bitcoin and Dogecoin Correlation Spotlighted by Bloomberg Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Patterns have started to emerge amid ongoing price volatility on the cryptocurrency market. There are signs of strong correlations between digital assets and traditional financial assets. In a post on X, Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, highlighted the correlations of some of these assets.

Strong positive correlation

McGlone noted that Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have a strong positive correlation of 0.68. This suggests that Bitcoin’s price movement closely determines those of DOGE. In the broader market dynamics, both coins rise and fall together due to the correlation.

Daily #Bitcoin correlations since the start of 2023:

S&P 500 0.32

Gold 0.15

US Dollar Index -0.14

Dogecoin 0.68



The full report is on the Bloomberg terminal here: https://t.co/pmBrZScxcO {BI COMD}#commodities #gold… pic.twitter.com/061S9Eiazn — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) January 9, 2025

McGlone’s analysis appears to be playing out as Bitcoin and Dogecoin are experiencing a downward price movement as of this writing. Interestingly, the price decline commenced hours apart, with Bitcoin descending first, only for DOGE to follow the same trajectory.

CoinMarketCap data shows BTC is exchanging hands at $92,873.61, a 3.04% decrease in the last 24 hours. DOGE has registered a slightly higher decline of 8.16% at $0.3214. Regardless of the percentage difference, both are experiencing a rapid decline compared to how they started in January.

However, on rare occasions, DOGE has broken the correlation with Bitcoin, as reported by U.Today.

Comparative analysis with traditional assets

McGlone further emphasized this correlation by comparing BTC with traditional assets like the S&P 500. This positive correlation of 0.32 with BTC indicates a modest relationship with the stock market. When the S&P 500 rises or falls, Bitcoin tends to follow in the same direction, but not strongly like BTC-DOGE dynamics.

According to McGlone, gold and the U.S. Dollar Index have 0.15 and -0.14, respectively. This emphasizes the weak relationship between Bitcoin and gold. The negative correlation with the U.S. dollar index implies that BTC moves in the opposite direction of the dollar value.

When Bitcoin strengthens, the dollar weakens, and vice versa. Overall, the stronger correlation is currently playing out on the broader cryptocurrency market, where BTC and DOGE are on a downward trajectory.