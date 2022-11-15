DOGE Price Analysis for November 15

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are trying to get back in the game after a few days of decline.

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not follow the bounce back of other coins, falling by 0.13%.

On the hourly chart, the price has bounced off the support level at $0.08514 against the low volume. At the moment, the rate is trading near the resistance at $0.08844.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there are chances to see the breakout of the mentioned mark tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, DOGE keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for a further move. However, if fixation above the $0.09 mark were to happen, the rise may lead to the test of the $0.1 zone shortly.

A similar situation exists on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The price is trading in the middle of the channel with neither bearish nor bullish signals. Further growth is possible only if the rate gets back to the resistance at the BTC 0.00000562 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.08790 at press time.