Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for November 15

Tue, 11/15/2022 - 15:42
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has DOGE accumulated enough power for sharp move?
DOGE Price Analysis for November 15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are trying to get back in the game after a few days of decline.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not follow the bounce back of other coins, falling by 0.13%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the hourly chart, the price has bounced off the support level at $0.08514 against the low volume. At the moment, the rate is trading near the resistance at $0.08844.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 14

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there are chances to see the breakout of the mentioned mark tomorrow.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the bigger time frame, DOGE keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for a further move. However, if fixation above the $0.09 mark were to happen, the rise may lead to the test of the $0.1 zone shortly.

DOGE/BTC chart byTradingView

A similar situation exists on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The price is trading in the middle of the channel with neither bearish nor bullish signals. Further growth is possible only if the rate gets back to the resistance at the BTC 0.00000562 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.08790 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Get into Web3 But in Separate Ways: Details
11/15/2022 - 16:00
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Get into Web3 But in Separate Ways: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image U.S. Banking Giants Start Digital Dollar Pilot
11/15/2022 - 15:22
U.S. Banking Giants Start Digital Dollar Pilot
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image I'll Keep Getting DOGE and SHIB, Other Meme Coins in Question: David Gokhshtein
11/15/2022 - 15:18
I'll Keep Getting DOGE and SHIB, Other Meme Coins in Question: David Gokhshtein
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan