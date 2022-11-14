Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for November 14

Mon, 11/14/2022 - 21:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has SHIB touched support level yet?
SHIB Price Analysis for November 14
The week has started with ongoing bears' dominance, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.74% over the past 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Even though the day has started with the false breakout of the local support level at $0.00000855, bulls kept the rise going as the rate has bounced of the resistance at $0.00000936.

In this case, the more likely scenario is further sideways trading in the range of around $0.000009 until the end of the day.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily time frame, the situation is not clear as neither bulls nor bears are fully controlling the situation at the moment. However, if buyers lose the important $0.000009 zone, the fall may continue to the support at $0.00000742 soon.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the bigger chart, the price keeps slowly approaching the support level at $0.00000742 as well. The bulls can come back to the game if they restore the price above the $0.00001 area. However, one needs to wait until the weekly candle closes.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000902 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

