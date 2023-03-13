DOGE Price Analysis for March 13

Buyers seem to be back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has increased by 7.84% over the past 24 hours.
On the local chart, the rate of DOGE has broken the resistance at $0.07072. Until the price is above that mark, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, the rise may continue to the $0.075 zone.
On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE keeps rising after the false breakout of the support at $0.06393. If bulls hold the mark above $0.07, the upward move can continue to the nearest resistance level at $0.07780.
On the weekly chart, the price has fixed above the support at $0.06581 after its false breakout. However, the meme coin has not accumulated enough strength for a midterm rise. Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $0.07-$0.075 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.
DOGE is trading at $0.07341 at press time.