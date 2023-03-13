DOGE Price Analysis for March 13

Original U.Today article

How long is rise of DOGE going to last?

Buyers seem to be back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 7.84% over the past 24 hours.

On the local chart, the rate of DOGE has broken the resistance at $0.07072. Until the price is above that mark, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, the rise may continue to the $0.075 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE keeps rising after the false breakout of the support at $0.06393. If bulls hold the mark above $0.07, the upward move can continue to the nearest resistance level at $0.07780.

On the weekly chart, the price has fixed above the support at $0.06581 after its false breakout. However, the meme coin has not accumulated enough strength for a midterm rise. Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $0.07-$0.075 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.07341 at press time.