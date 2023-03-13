Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for March 13

Mon, 03/13/2023 - 17:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is rise of DOGE going to last?
DOGE Price Analysis for March 13
Buyers seem to be back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 7.84% over the past 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the local chart, the rate of DOGE has broken the resistance at $0.07072. Until the price is above that mark, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, the rise may continue to the $0.075 zone.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE keeps rising after the false breakout of the support at $0.06393. If bulls hold the mark above $0.07, the upward move can continue to the nearest resistance level at $0.07780.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the weekly chart, the price has fixed above the support at $0.06581 after its false breakout. However, the meme coin has not accumulated enough strength for a midterm rise. Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $0.07-$0.075 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.07341 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

