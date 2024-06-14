Advertisement
    Massive Good Sign for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Revealed by Report

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recent analytics report has revealed good sign for bullish SHIB traders
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 8:08
    Massive Good Sign for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Revealed by Report
    Contents
    Santiment analytics aggregator has released a report about Ethereum and two other notable altcoins – Shiba Inu and Chainlink.

    The data it shared shows that a positive move on the market has just happened for bullish traders of these three cryptocurrencies.

    Bullish SHIB, ETH and LINK sign revealed by Santiment

    The tweet published by the aforesaid data source earlier today shows that the supply of SHIB, LINK and ETH held by whales on cryptocurrency exchanges has drastically shrunk since May 27.

    The top 10 wallets on these networks have seen their holdings plunge – SHIB went down by 2.4%, LINK dropped by 2.9% and ETH decreased by 8.6%.

    The analytics team of Santiment underscored that decreasing exchange supplies are generally believed to be “a long-term bullish sign” for traders.

    SHIB burn rate soars by over 1,000%

    The Shibburn analytics platform focused on Shiba Inu burn transactions has shared that within the last 24 hours, the burn rate of this popular meme cryptocurrency has seen a notable increase of 1,460.86%.

    Seven burn transfers have been conducted so far, according to data shared by this wallet tracker. In total, the SHIB community has managed to dispose of 110,885,723 Shiba Inu meme coins. Nearly all of this amount was burned in a single transfer made by an anonymous whale, with 100,000,000 SHIB gone into an unspendable blockchain wallet forever.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
