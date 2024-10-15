Advertisement
    'Doge Designer' Asks DOGE Community to Support X, Elon Musk Confirms It

    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk admits that one of his recent business ventures, X, needs support from community
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 14:30
    'Doge Designer' Asks DOGE Community to Support X, Elon Musk Confirms It
    The UX/UI and graphic designer of the DOGE team, known on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) as “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge), addressed the DOGE community, asking them to support X by subscribing to X Premium.

    Elon Musk retweeted that message, adding his own comment to it. He said that this support is necessary for the company and is very much appreciated since it allows it to “resist censorship pressure from advertisers.” He added that users will find “many cool features” on X Premium.

    The Dogecoin community responded to this call for help enthusiastically with many DOGE-themed accounts posting supportive comments: “One of the best investments I’ve ever made!” a “MoonDoggy” user wrote. User DogeMarine tweeted: “I pay for the highest tier because I want to give the highest armor bonus possible.”

    User Mr.BigWhale said: “Please hold $DOGE” to remind Musk of his commitment to support Dogecoin.

    This Musk’s tweet collected 3.7 million views, 13,000 likes, 1,600 retweets and 1,600 comments.

    DOGE cofounder inspired by Elon Musk's tweet

    Earlier today, Elon Musk published a tweet about the importance of having something that inspires you and make you “feel great to be part of humanity” in these difficult and troubled times.

    Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who often supports Musk on X even outside of comments to his tweets, responded that he believes “nothing is more inspirational than space travel. The final frontier.”

    Thus, he, perhaps, hinted at the Sunday victory scored by Musk’s SpaceX when the booster for a Starship was caught by metallic robotic arms on the SpaceX launchpad from which the launch had been made.

    The whole space industry and many people, including influential figures outside it, celebrated this as a great achievement and another step taken by SpaceX toward sending humans to Mars to make people a multi-planetary species, in accordance with Elon Musk’s vision.

    Musk intends to send the first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years, when Earth and the red planet are closest to each other and on the same side of the sun. If they land on Mars safely, in another two years, the first crewed missions will be sent to Mars. Musk intends to build a self-sustainable city there to create a full-fledged human colony.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin co-founder #Twitter #SpaceX #Dogecoin
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

