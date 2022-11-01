Doge Creator Steps in to Defend Elon Musk, Here's What Tesla Boss Is Indirectly Accused Of

Dogecoin co-founder is defending Tesla boss in a tweet thread by Twitter's head of safety & integrity

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Billy Markus, IT engineer who created Dogecoin back in 2012 together with Jackson Palmer, has taken to Twitter to say a few words to defend Elon Musk, the Tesla chief who bought Twitter last week for $44 billion.

The comments were in response to a tweet published by Twitter's Yoel Roth, head of safety & integrity at Twitter. He shared that there has been a surge in hateful conduct on the social network since the end of last week – when Musk finally completed the deal to purchase Twitter.

Elon Musk, too, joined the discussion after Billy Markus.

Update on the coordinated, hateful conduct surge — it was quickly thwarted. https://t.co/QUNveJRVY6 — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) November 1, 2022

Doge co-founder being sarcastic about "Elon Musk’s fault"

In response to the thread of Roth shared by Elon Musk's close friend Jason Calacanis, Markus posted a sarcastic tweet.

Ads

He stated saecastically that, of course, before the Tesla CEO bought the platform, there was no hate on Twitter at all, and now that Musk made the purchase, the paradise of nice and polite conversations has been ruined.

Elon Musk also responded to this disguised accusation, saying that it is entirely his fault.

I confess, it’s all my fault — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

In his tweet, Yoel Roth stated that the Twitter team managed to eliminate the impressions on hateful content to nearly zero.

He did not accuse Elon Musk of being the cause of this hate surge.

Musk hinted at merging DOGE with Twitter

In an earlier tweet today, head of Tesla and now of Twitter too, Elon Musk, posted a Halloween picture with a pumpkin and a Shiba Inu dog wearing a t-shirt with a Twitter logo on it.

The community, and influencer David Gokhshtein in particular, decided that Musk this way was spreading the word about the future integration of the leading meme cryptocurrency on Twitter.

Elon out here letting everyone know that he’s essentially going to make $DOGE the main #cryptocurrency on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/3J1ifBUgDu — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) November 1, 2022

Starting with a rally last week, Dogecoin has surged by now almost 120%.