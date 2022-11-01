Shiba Inu Stuns SHIB Army with Mysterious Halloween Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official account of Shiba Inu canine token tweeted a Halloween post to mystify the SHIB army and send "season's greetings."

SHIB's mysterious Halloween tweet

The word of the tweet is "trick" — the beginning of the popular Halloween saying "Trick or treat!" It might be possible that the Shiba Inu team is hinting that there is a "treat" coming down the pike.

The actual "treat" post was published by the SHIB account later on, and it was about the Shib Eternity game released in September.

As reported by U.Today in September, the fourth successful alpha and public testnets for Shibarium are expected to be released at the end of the fourth quarter or a little later.

Over the past two weeks, the Shiba Inu account has been tweeting mysterious teasers, suggesting the community names what SHIB coin means to them and what they think of its founder, Ryoshi, who has chosen to cosplay the anonymous creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, and then went off the radar, like Nakamoto did after leaving Bitcoin code in the hands of his followers.

SHIB recent price action

Last week, second most popular canine cryptocurrency Shiba demonstrated a massive rise of 41.14%. It followed the sudden rally of its rival Dogecoin on the news of Elon Musk finally closing the purchase deal with the Twitter giant. As he took over the company, Musk released the chief executive and a few other top execs from their positions.

Dogecoin has rallied by more than 117% by today, adding 28% over the past 24 hours.

SHIB lost 21.55% over the weekend and, by now, has regained some of that loss, going up by 12%. As of this writing, the meme token is changing hands at $0.00001301 on the Coinbase exchange.