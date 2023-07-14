Elon Musk Shares Ad Revenue, Here's How Much Dogecoin Founder Made

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Twitter owner Elon Musk is making good on his promise to reward content creators on the platform, and the first tranche of payments has been sent out. According to reports, the distribution of ad rewards has commenced with $5 million paid out to creators.

Dogecoin founder featured as top earner

Known for his active presence on the social media platform, Dogecoin creator Billy Markus was one of the top earners, showcasing his brand as one of the most engaged on the social media platform.

The Dogecoin founder, with a total of 2.1 million followers, was paid the sum of $37,050, and this ranks him as the second highest earner in the first block of payments sent out. Markus's earnings lag behind those of the Internet Hall of Fame, which garnered $107,247 with approximately 1.9 million followers.

i like twitter pic.twitter.com/WRRoKUl3pr — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 13, 2023

The amount sent to creators is obviously not a function of the total number of followers, seeing as other creators with more followers earn considerably less. Billy Markus has strong engagement on his posts to place him in the top spot, and he has the Dogecoin community to thank.

The Elon Musk Influence

The popularity of the Dogecoin founder might have been influenced by his seemingly close relationship with Elon Musk. Both men have a common interest in the Shiba Inu-themed digital currency.

As reported on different occasions by U.Today, both Musk and the Dogecoin founder are known to engage with each other's content, helping the crypto innovator boost his overall visibility.

When Elon Musk took over after the acquisition of Twitter last year, many were optimistic that his leadership would bring good tidings to creators in the digital currency ecosystem. While the payout may be small relative to Markus's perceived network, it is a good place to start for more to come.