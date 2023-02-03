DOGE Army Voting for FCF Pay to Add Dogecoin for Debit Visa Cards

Doge might be added by blockchain payments firm that has recently added LEASH, SHIB and BONE to its virtual debit cards

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recently published tweet, Canada-based blockchain payment system FCF Pay mentioned that the Dogecoin army has been quite active in voting for DOGE to be added by the company as an option to pay for virtual debit cards.

DOGE and ETH are now catching up with the leader in the poll — Binance Coin (BNB).

"DOGE and ETH are catching up with BNB"

The aforementioned poll was launched by FCF Pay yesterday as it is looking for more crypto to add as payment options for its virtual prepaid debit Visa and Mastercard cards after adding Bitcoin (BTC), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH) to that list.

Now, the company is picking the mind of the crypto community on that question, offering a choice between DOGE, ETH and BNB. The Binance Coin so far is the leader, with 44.2% of the votes. Dogecoin comes second, with 30.2% of voters with Ethereum following (25.2%).

2 hours left to go... #Doge and #ETH are catching up with #BNB! https://t.co/KfM74QNhRN — FCF PAY - Blockchain Payment System (@fcfpay) February 3, 2023

FCF Pay SHIB payments hit ATH

As reported by U.Today on Thursday, Shiba Inu payments for the above-mentioned cards reached a new all-time high. This news came shortly after FCF Pay added the Shibarium trifecta — Shiba Inu, BONE and LEASH — as coins that can be loaded onto the company's prepaid virtual debit cards issued through Visa and Mastercard.

Ads Ads

These cards have a payment limit of $5,000 worth of crypto and can be seamlessly refilled with Bitcoin, as well as with BUSD, DAI, USDT and USDC stablecoins and SHIB, LEASH and BONE, as announced earlier this week.

Twitter shuts down DOGE tipping bot

Earlier this week, several major DOGE-themed accounts, including one run by a "graphic designer at Dogecoin" @cb_doge tweeted that the popular bot for DOGE micropayments on the social network, @MyDogeTip, had been suspended.

The Doge designer tagged Elon Musk, asking the Twitter boss to step in and solve the issue. @MyDogeCTO, who seems to be the creator of that DOGE bot, slammed Twitter for suspending this tipping tool, stating that unless it was a mistake, then it was a huge slap to the DOGE community.

However, this could simply be part of the campaign of Elon Musk against Twitter bots that was unleashed after he finalized the purchase deal with the platform in late October 2022.

Besides, Twitter itself is working on a tool that would allow users to tip content creators. This week, the company filed the necessary paperwork to apply for the regulatory permissions to implement payments (including cryptocurrencies) and registered with the U.S. Treasury as a payment processor.