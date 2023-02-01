Elon Musk's Twitter 'Slaps' Dogecoin (DOGE) Army, Here's What Happened

Twitter has suspended tool that allowed users to tip each other on Twitter using Dogecoin

Several major DOGE-themed accounts, including a UX/UI and graphic designer at Dogecoin, have drawn the attention of the Dogecoin community to the fact that the @MyDogeTip account has been suspended.

Twitter suspends Doge tipping bot

This account was made for a bot that allowed Twitter users to tip content creators using DOGE. One of these accounts stated that this is a tremendous slap to the Doge army.

User "Dogecoin Designer" (@cb_doge) tagged Elon Musk in his tweet to say that the Doge tipping bot was suspended for no reason. Both he and "Sir Doge of The Coin" (@dogeofficialceo) both tweeted that this bot was a good way to spread meme coins across the community and tip content creators on Twitter.

Yeah @elonmusk - this is a good bot for tipping creators in dogecoin :) — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) February 1, 2023

Doge fan @MyDogeCTO stated that since Twitter has suspended the only tool that allowed users to tip each other on DOGE, the social network "better be building something AWESOME for Dogecoin." If they do not implement DOGE micropayments and tipping, he added, it would now be a tremendous slap to the whole Dogecoin army.

If @TwitterSupport is going to shutdown @MyDogeTip they better be building something AWESOME for dogecoin... Because otherwise it's a tremendous FU to the $doge community. SMH! — MyDogeCTO (@MyDogeCTO) February 1, 2023

Twitter plans to implement crypto payments — DOGE?

As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, Twitter filed the paperwork to receive regulatory permissions to introduce payments for its users, including crypto.

Currently, Twitter's small team under the leadership of Esther Crawford, chief executive of Twitter Payments, is working on a draft of the architecture for payments on the platform, as well as for storing and protecting user data.

As well as getting themselves busy with that, Twitter has been working on a feature called "Coins," as reported by U.Today. This feature will allow for obtaining a "Twitter coin" for fiat money in order to reward content creators with it.

In this context, it is not clear whether Elon Musk indeed plans to integrate DOGE payments on Twitter, as many Dogecoin fans expect him to. On the news of Twitter filing documentation to obtain the licenses, the DOGE price briefly jumped 7%.