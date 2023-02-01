Elon Musk's Twitter 'Slaps' Dogecoin (DOGE) Army, Here's What Happened

Wed, 02/01/2023 - 16:26
article image
Yuri Molchan
Twitter has suspended tool that allowed users to tip each other on Twitter using Dogecoin
Elon Musk's Twitter 'Slaps' Dogecoin (DOGE) Army, Here's What Happened
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Several major DOGE-themed accounts, including a UX/UI and graphic designer at Dogecoin, have drawn the attention of the Dogecoin community to the fact that the @MyDogeTip account has been suspended.

Twitter suspends Doge tipping bot

This account was made for a bot that allowed Twitter users to tip content creators using DOGE. One of these accounts stated that this is a tremendous slap to the Doge army.

User "Dogecoin Designer" (@cb_doge) tagged Elon Musk in his tweet to say that the Doge tipping bot was suspended for no reason. Both he and "Sir Doge of The Coin" (@dogeofficialceo) both tweeted that this bot was a good way to spread meme coins across the community and tip content creators on Twitter.

Doge fan @MyDogeCTO stated that since Twitter has suspended the only tool that allowed users to tip each other on DOGE, the social network "better be building something AWESOME for Dogecoin." If they do not implement DOGE micropayments and tipping, he added, it would now be a tremendous slap to the whole Dogecoin army.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments on Twitter Could Get Elon Musk in Trouble in SEC, XRP-Friendly Attorney Suggests

Twitter plans to implement crypto payments — DOGE?

As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, Twitter filed the paperwork to receive regulatory permissions to introduce payments for its users, including crypto.

Currently, Twitter's small team under the leadership of Esther Crawford, chief executive of Twitter Payments, is working on a draft of the architecture for payments on the platform, as well as for storing and protecting user data.

As well as getting themselves busy with that, Twitter has been working on a feature called "Coins," as reported by U.Today. This feature will allow for obtaining a "Twitter coin" for fiat money in order to reward content creators with it.

In this context, it is not clear whether Elon Musk indeed plans to integrate DOGE payments on Twitter, as many Dogecoin fans expect him to. On the news of Twitter filing documentation to obtain the licenses, the DOGE price briefly jumped 7%.

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk #Twitter
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to Fed’s Latest Rate Hike
02/01/2023 - 19:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to Fed’s Latest Rate Hike
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE Price Analysis for February 1
02/01/2023 - 19:00
DOGE Price Analysis for February 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum (ETH) Could Reclaim $2,000, Trader Says
02/01/2023 - 18:40
Ethereum (ETH) Could Reclaim $2,000, Trader Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya