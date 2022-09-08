Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 8

Thu, 09/08/2022 - 14:24
Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE follow rise of SHIB?
Buyers are keeping the rise going, but there are some exceptions to the rule. Mainly, the rate of DOGE has declined by 0.29% since yesterday.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has not followed the rise of other coins, having come back to the red zone.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, DOGE has bounced off the $0.06 mark, which means that buyers remain more powerful than sellers.

If the correction continues to $0.063, there is a good possibility of seeing a test of the resistance level at $0.06448 by the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06067 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, the SHIB price has changed by +0.35% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Today's slight rise has not affected the further move of SHIB as the meme coin keeps trading in the middle of the channel, accumulating power for a further move. Traders can start thinking about the local rise only when the rate comes back to the $0.00001250 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001212 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

